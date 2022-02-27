First Podium of the Season in Arlington 250SX East Championship

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Jeremy Martin showcased a never-quit attitude last night to take a runner-up finish with 9-2-3 main event scores at the Monster Energy AMA Supercross three-race format Triple Crown in Arlington, Texas. His result moved him up to third overall in the 250SX East Championship standings. Levi Kitchen had a good start to the night, but unfortunately, his night ended early with a crash in the first race.

The track at the AT&T Stadium was very challenging and required the riders to be on top of their game every single time they hit the track. Martin used all the practice time he had to dial in his YZ250F, and it worked – qualifying fourth overall. The opening main event saw Martin face an uphill battle as he went down due to another rider going down in front of him and was dead last. Knowing there were two additional races, he focused on passing as many riders as he could, eventually making it up to ninth.

The second main event went much smoother for Martin, who quickly made his way into second on the third lap and kept the leader honest for the entire 10 minutes plus one lap race. The final race of the night saw Martin sixth after the first lap and was putting in a great pace to move forward but went down on Lap 6, pushing him back to ninth. He didn’t quit and used the second half of the race to pick off riders in front of him and closed out the night in third. When all three races were totaled up, Martin’s hard work paid off to finish second overall.

Kitchen was faced with the first Triple Crown event of his career in Arlington and managed to learn the tricky track quickly to qualify in fifth. He was able to avoid the downed riders on the opening lap of the first main event, starting the race in fifth. The rookie was running strong between sixth and seventh for much of the race, but in the final minute he came together with another rider and went down. Feeling banged up after the crash, he sat out of the remaining two races to focus on the next round in Daytona.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team will head to Round 9 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross on Saturday, March 5, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.