Automobile brand CUPRA aligns with KTM for 2023 MotoGP season

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing have aligned with stylish and modern automobile brand CUPRA for the 2023 MotoGP season. CUPRA Austria will be the official mobility partner for the Grand Prix team and their seventh campaign as part of the world championship grid.

2023 MotoGP is only a matter of weeks away and will involve the longest calendar in the history of the sport with 21 rounds in 19 countries, running from March to November and introducing the new ‘Sprint’ race format on Saturdays for the first time. The 2022 contest was played out in front of almost 2.5 million spectators at circuits across the continents. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing have been full-time members of the MotoGP field since 2017 and have won Grands Prix for the last three years in a row and have accumulated 18 podium finishes with their KTM RC16 machinery.

As the entire team and factory prepare for the forthcoming term, the alliance with CUPRA means another appreciated addition to Red Bull KTM’s official partners. The CUPRA brand was born in 2018 and with a contemporary vision of sportiness, therefore the image and the priority towards performance fit perfectly with KTM’s attitude to MotoGP. Red Bull KTM, with riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller pushing for honors in 2023, will rely on CUPRA’s support and branding presence for the imminent season.

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director: “The 2023 MotoGP season will be KTM’s seventh year in the highest category of motorbike racing. Brad Binder and Jack Miller, just like the whole team, are in the starting blocks for an exciting and challenging season. We’re positive about the best possible results with our KTM RC16, which has been completely redesigned for 2023 and has made a very promising impression in the first tests. The cooperation with CUPRA now means more dynamism – but on four wheels – from a vibrant young brand. We are looking forward to the MotoGP season together and to several highlight events, such as our home Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring.”

Timo Sommerauer, Sales and Marketing Manager of CUPRA Austria: “CUPRA and KTM are two up-and-coming and successful trendy brands that focus on values such as performance, innovation, forward-looking design and sustainability. We are very proud to be partnered with this team, which will perfectly convey the CUPRA brand in the most prestigious motorbike racing series. Racing is at the core of the CUPRA DNA, and with the brand presence in MotoGP we will reach a diverse audience that is passionate about technology and innovation.”