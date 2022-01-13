Back On Top At Dakar Rally 2022

Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team’s Adrien Van Beveren has retaken the lead at the Dakar Rally following the conclusion of today’s stage 10. Delivering his best result of the rally so far with a third-place finish on what was a truly technical special, the Frenchman now returns to the head of the field in the provisional overall standings with a near six-minute advantage over his closest rival. Rounding out an undeniably positive day for the team, Andrew Short also posted his best stage result by completing the special as the fifth fastest rider and now advances three spots in the overall rankings to seventh with two stages remaining.

Even with his less than favourable starting position on stage 10, Adrien Van Beveren set off ninth yet set a blistering pace to quickly reel in the leading riders. From there, the recently turned 31-year-old rode his own race, navigating superbly through the rocky canyons near to the end of the 374-kilometre special to post the third fastest time – his best stage result of the rally so far. Following another strong day in the desert, Van Beveren now enjoys a healthy advantage at the top of the overall standings.

Adrien’s Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team teammate Andrew Short also enjoyed a successful stage 10 with the American securing the fifth fastest time, earning his best stage finish at the 2022 Dakar. As the sixth rider to enter the special, Andrew did a tremendous job in maintaining his high pace through the technical stage. And with the exception of a minor navigational mistake, he successfully brought his Yamaha WR450F Rally home among the leading group of riders.

In the Light Prototype class, Camelia Liparoti continues to enjoy a positive race at the Dakar Rally with the Italian now lying eighth in the provisional standings with two stages and a scheduled 508 kilometres of racing remaining.

Adrien Van Beveren – Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team

“Like every day I focused heavily on my roadbook and rode the stage with a strong pace throughout. Navigation wasn’t easy today, especially with so many canyons in places, but I did a really good job, I think. I did struggle to find a couple of waypoints but otherwise it was another great stage for me. I went as fast as I could near the end and ended up in a good spot on the stage, and also in the overall. Tomorrow is a big day and opening will be difficult, but I’m ready for the challenge.”

Andrew Short – Monster Energy Yamaha Rally Team

“Stage 10 was really fun and I’m really happy to have posted by best result of the rally. It was a cool stage that flowed well with a bit of everything, rocks, canyons, some dunes, and even some dust which we haven’t, fortunately, seen too much of this year. I did make one small mistake which cost me a little bit of time, but not too much, so maybe my result would have been better without that. We’re getting close to the finish line now so two to go and I’m excited for tomorrow.”

Dakar Rally 2022

Stage 10 Provisional Classification

Toby Price (KTM) 3:05:32 Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) 3:07:41 + 0:02:09 Adrien Van Beveren (Yamaha) 3:09:07 + 0:03:35 Lorenzo Santolino (Sherco) 3:11:12 + 0:05:40 Andrew Short (Yamaha) 3:12:01 + 0:06:29 Stefan Svitko (Honda) 3:12:01 + 0:06:29

Dakar Rally 2022

Overall Provisional Classification (after stage 10)