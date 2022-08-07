HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING RIDERS RACE WITH A VINTAGE LOOK AT MXGP OF SWEDEN

The Grand Prix of Sweden holds a special place in the hearts of the Husqvarna Factory Racing riders, as the nation means so much to the manufacturer. Tackling the fifteenth round of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship at the historic circuit of Uddevalla with a vintage look, Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing and Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing operated at full strength in front of an impressive crowd.

Pauls Jonass leapt back into action at the Grand Prix of Sweden, after missing the previous fixture to let the cut in his arm heal. Showing an abundance of speed and intensity aboard his FC 450, he stormed to seventh in the first moto and entered the second one with his sights set on a top-five ranking. Unfortunately, he crashed on the first lap and was left facing a mountainous task. ’41’ did well to recover to sixteenth at the finish line for twelfth overall, just one spot behind his teammate.

Riding a wave of momentum after his victory at the previous event, Brian Bogers was charging towards the top ten in the opening moto before an untimely error caused him to fall down the order. Not to be deterred, he went into damage-limitation mode and salvaged a fifteenth at the chequered flag. The second stint was a better for showing for Bogers, who claimed eighth. That was a spot that he occupied from lap three on. 15-8 scores left him in eleventh overall and helped him move closer to sixth in the standings.

A small crash late in Saturday’s qualifying race left Kay de Wolf with a mediocre gate pick for the two motos, which hurt his start in the first stint. Rounding turn one on the cusp of the top ten, de Wolf did well to climb to seventh by the time that the chequered flag waved. The second moto followed a similar pattern; he was in the lower half of the top ten on lap one once again and secured the same position, seventh, at the finish. 7-7 scores put him in sixth overall at the conclusion of the Grand Prix.

Just two weeks on from his return to Grands Prix, Roan van de Moosdijk had another successful day of on-track action where the results don’t reflect how well he performed on his FC 250. ’39’ sat as high as fifth in moto one, before being classified in thirteenth. The second stint was even stronger for Moosdijk, who used the power in his FC 250 to start in the top five and battle with the championship favourites early on. Proving how competitive he can be, he eventually reached the finish line in fourth and took eighth overall.

Husqvarna’s roots in Sweden are linked to the long history of the sport and, since 1960 when Swedish racer Bill Nilsson claimed Husqvarna Motorcycles’ first of 15 FIM Motocross World Championship titles, the brand has enjoyed a long and illustrious period competing in top-flight motocross. With Brian Bogers racing to victory at the MXGP of Flanders just two weeks ago, the winning DNA of the brand continues to this very day. Marking Husqvarna Factory Racing’s participation at the 2022 MXGP of Sweden, and the first time the series has visited the Uddevalla circuit since 2019, the team celebrated the occasion with a special livery to commemorate the strong Swedish heritage of the brand. Further information relating to the vintage colour scheme and availability of our offroad line-up will be released in September.

Next up on the Grand Prix schedule is the sixteenth race, the Grand Prix of Finland, which is going to be run at the sandy Hyvinkää circuit. Hyvinkää has not appeared on the calendar since 2014.

Pauls Jonass: “I always like this track and I enjoy racing here! I am quite good in these conditions, but I just did not feel like myself this weekend. I am happy with how I rode at points, but I also know that I can be so much better. It is frustrating at the moment, sure, but I am just going to keep working hard with my team.”

Brian Bogers: “I struggled today, to be honest. I had bad starts and we know that I am not a great starter. I stalled the bike in the first turn and managed to climb back to fifteenth, but I am not happy with these results. It was not a bad day for the championship though and we are closing in on the rider in sixth place.”

Kay de Wolf: “It was a tough day. I hit a marshal’s flag with my hand yesterday, so today was about survival. I had a bad start in the first moto and came back to seventh. I had a slightly better start in the second moto and did my own thing. It was an intense race; we were all going so fast and doing exactly the same pace. I went 7-7, so it was a good day. Onto Finland!”

Roan van de Moosdijk: “I felt really good today. I was fifth in the first moto, but then I had an issue and a little crash that put me thirteenth. I was fifth in the second moto and battled hard for fourth. I had a small gap behind me, because another rider crashed, so I kept pushing and finished in that spot. That was good; I was very happy about that.”

Results – 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Fifteen

MXGP – Overall

1. Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 47pts; 2. Tim Gajser (Honda) 40pts; 3. Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 36pts… 11. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 19pts; 12. Pauls Jonass (Husqvarna) 19pts

MXGP – Moto One

1. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 34:01.852; 2. Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 34:03.033; 3. Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) 34:07.220… 7. Pauls Jonass (Husqvarna) 34:28.114; 15. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 34:53.009

MXGP – Moto Two

1. Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 35:23.814; 2. Tim Gajser (Honda) 35:25.804; 3. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 35:30.317… 8. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 35:44.485; 16. Pauls Jonass (Husqvarna) 36:24.571

MXGP – Standings

1. Tim Gajser (Honda) 645pts; 2. Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) 530pts; 3. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 496pts… 7. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 351pts; 9. Pauls Jonass (Husqvarna) 306pts

MX2 – Overall

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 47pts; 2. Tom Vialle (KTM) 47pts; 3. Simon Langenfelder (GASGAS) 38pts… 6. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 28pts; 8. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 26pts

MX2 – Moto One

1. Tom Vialle (KTM) 34:01.886; 2. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 34:08.636; 3. Kevin Horgmo (Kawasaki) 34:12.843… 7. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 34:34.361; 13. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 35:17.143

MX2 – Moto Two

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 35:16.594; 2. Tom Vialle (KTM) 35:18.230; 3. Simon Langenfelder (GASGAS) 35:36.855… 4. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 35:39.331; 7. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:48.350

MX2 – Standings

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 637pts; 2. Tom Vialle (KTM) 614pts; 3. Simon Langenfelder (GASGAS) 507pts… 8. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 348pts; 18. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 112pts