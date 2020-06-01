Beaubier and Gagne Score Double Podium in Race Two at Road America

Lining up in their Saturday qualifying positions of pole position and second, both riders got off the line well but Beaubier missed the holeshot and was passed into Turn 1. Fighting back immediately he forced his way back in the lead in the next turn and built a gap of three seconds by the fifth lap.

Behind Beaubier, teammate Gagne was engaged in a repeat of Saturday’s thrilling three-way podium battle. Swapping positions in a hard-fought race, Gagne was chasing in fourth until a crash involving two riders ahead on lap seven promoted him to second. From there he ran strongly to the checkered flag to take his second podium for the team.

Ahead of Gagne, Beaubier made the most of Sunday’s warmer weather to set a blistering pace and broke the outright lap record on just his second tour with an incredible 2’11.033. Lapping consistently in the 2’11 and 2’12s, the four-time Superbike champ cruised to the finish line 13 seconds ahead of Gagne to score a second win and wrap up a perfect start to 2020.

Sunday’s double podium puts the Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha team in an excellent position at the start of the 2020 MotoAmerica Superbike season. With a 50-point lead, reigning champion Beaubier and teammate Gagne will be back in action in just under a month when MotoAmerica returns to Road America for the second round.