I felt really good today Says DeLong at his GNCC XC2 Class Victory

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Craig DeLong earned a big win on Sunday at the John Penton GNCC in Millfield, Ohio, where he now holds the lead in the XC2 250 Pro Championship after seven rounds of racing.

DeLong didn’t get off to the best start in the XC2 Class but he quickly charged his way into the lead on the opening lap. He slowly broke away from the field with each lap that passed and by the halfway point, he held a minute-and-a-half lead over the second-place rider. DeLong continued to charge in the final laps to post a victory of almost three-minutes in the class, while also earning an impressive top-five finish in the overall running.

“I felt really good today,” DeLong said. “Everything seemed to really be clicking and I hit my marks and was flowing really good. I had a blast riding out there and it was fun to lead the whole race from the first lap to the finish.”

Next Event: Round 8 – Hoosier GNCC – July 12, 2020

John Penton GNCC Results

XC2 250 Pro Class Results

1. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Factory Racing Team

2. Cody Barnes (BET)

3. Jonathan Girroir (KTM)

XC2 250 Pro Championship Standings

1. Craig DeLong – Rockstar Energy Factory Racing Team, 178 points

2. Mike Witkowski – 170 points

3. Jonathan Girroir – 164 points