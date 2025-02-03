Billy Bolt wins in Poland at SuperEnduro Round Four

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt has secured his fourth consecutive overall victory of the 2025 season after claiming three wins from three race starts at round four of the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship, held in Lodz, Poland.

Despite qualifying fastest by over two and a half seconds, Bolt missed out on SuperPole by less than one-tenth of a second after making a small mistake on one of the logs. Nevertheless, by claiming second place and two more championship points, Billy showed he had the measure of his rivals on the fast and flowing track.

A strong start to race one saw Bolt move into an early second place. After following close behind Mitch Brightmore for a couple of laps, studying his lines, Billy made his move over the rocks and immediately began to open up a healthy advantage from the front. Crossing the line over four seconds ahead of second place, Bolt secured his first race win of the night.

With the start grid reversed for race two, Bolt rounded the first corner in last place after a cautious start. Taking his time to skilfully work his way through the field, Billy entered the final lap in third position, right on the rear wheel of the second-placed rider. With the top three pushing to their limits, it was the FE 350 racer who emerged victorious, taking the chequered flag to secure his second win of the night.

In what proved to be one of the closest races of the season so far, Bolt moved into second place after a strong start in the third final and soon took the lead. With the top four separated by mere seconds, a small mistake in the rock section cost the Brit his advantage, dropping him to second. Staying focused, Billy chased down Ashton Brightmore, overtaking him on the penultimate lap and holding the lead to the finish.

Earning just one point shy of the maximum in Poland, Bolt now leads the FIM SuperEnduro World Championship standings by 81 points.

Round five of the 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship is set to be held in Budapest, Hungary, on 8 February.

Billy Bolt: “It has been three super-tough races here in Poland tonight, but I really enjoyed them. It’s easier to say that when you win all three of course, but they were three really good battles with the boys. I was happy with my riding in all three to be honest. It was a difficult track with the ground being so loose, so you couldn’t quite push to the maximum. I tried a few different lines in that last final to try and make up ground – some worked, some didn’t – and I did make a couple of mistakes. Three good races, awesome track, awesome crowd, what more could you ask for!”

Results – 2025 FIM SuperEnduro World Championship – Round 4, Poland

Prestige Overall

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 62 points

2. Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 47 pts

3. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 41 pts

4. Eddie Karlsson (Stark) 39 pts

5. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 39 pts

Prestige Race 1

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 8 laps, 7:04.180

2. Eddie Karlsson (Stark) 8 laps, 7:08.966

3. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 8 laps, 7:15.80

Prestige Race 2

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 8 laps, 7:12.466

2. Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 8 laps, 7:13.905

3. Dominik Olszowy (Rieju) 8 laps, 7:15.210

Prestige Race 3

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 8 laps, 7:03.377

2. Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 8 laps, 7:04.131

3. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 8 laps, 7:06.558

Championship Standings (After Round 4)

1. Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 244 points

2. Jonny Walker (Triumph) 163 pts

3. Ashton Brightmore (GASGAS) 153 pts

4. Mitch Brightmore (GASGAS) 145 pts

5. Eddie Karlsson (Stark) 132 pts