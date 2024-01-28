Breakout win in San Diego 2024 AMA Supercross Championship

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger captured third place at Round 4 of the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship, with 450SX teammate Chase Sexton posting a strong haul of results including the opening Race win across the Triple Crown format for fifth overall.

Entering with the premier class points lead following his breakout win in San Diego, Plessinger’s KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION sported the red plates as he took to the circuit for qualifying. P14 was the result, which ‘The Cowboy’ would build upon as he took sixth place in the first Race of the night.

Strong starts and convincing race-pace saw Plessinger in the mix throughout the two following Races, as the number 7 charged to P4 and P3 results, respectively, and third overall on the night. With his Anaheim 2 podium, he opens his lead atop the standings to four over teammate Sexton, heading a Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 1-2 entering Detroit.

Aaron Plessinger: “This race was really important for me, just to stay consistent and not let things get to my head. I feel like I did a good job of that – I got great starts all night, I tightened up a little in Race 1, before in Race 2 I rode really good, and then Race 3 I was right there behind Chase [Sexton]. Tonight was tough, a lot of the success had to do with being consistent, and I think I did a good job of that.”

Returning to the second Angel Stadium stop of the season, defending 450SX Champion Sexton charged to the second-fastest time in qualifying as he dialed in his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION on the hard-packed, dry track surface.

Starts proved to be critical in the Triple Crown Main Event, and Sexton would launch to the front of the field in the first Race, going on to post a standout wire-to-wire race victory to begin the night. The tables would be turned for Race 2, however, with a difficult start seeing him only manage an 11th-place finish by race’s end.

The third and final Race saw all the contenders in the mix as they battled at the front of the field, with Sexton putting together a calculated performance that would see him bring home second position and fifth overall for the round.

Chase Sexton: “Round 4, Triple Crown, I think I finished 1-11-2. First Race was good, second Race I came through the pack and then had a stupid crash, which put me back, then the third Race was okay also – I was just focused on closing it out consistently. Not my greatest night, but we’ll bounce back next week, and onto some east coast dirt, which I’m excited about.”

250SX West rookie Julien Beaumer recorded the sixth-fastest time in qualifying, before an untimely fall in the first Race resulted in 12th place. The highly-rated teenager bounced back in Race 2, powering his KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to a top 10 start and clawing his way up to a fifth-place score. P6 in Race 3 earned him seventh overall to conclude Anaheim 2.

Julien Beaumer: “Anaheim 2, my first Triple Crown, was good. Race 1 was not the best, I forced it a little too much and crashed, but the last two were a little better. I still made it hard on myself with the starts, so I had to make my way back toward the front. We’ll get back to work these next two weeks, work on some things, and come out swinging in Glendale.”

Next Race: February 3 – Detroit, Michigan

Results 450SX Class – Anaheim 2

1. Cooper Webb (USA), Yamaha

2. Eli Tomac (USA), Yamaha

3. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

OTHER KTM

5. Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

15. Justin Hill (USA), KTM

Standings 450SX Class 2024 after 4 of 17 rounds

1. Aaron Plessinger, 80 points

2. Chase Sexton, 76

3. Cooper Webb, 74

OTHER KTM

19. Justin Hill, 16

26 . Justin Rodbell, 5

Results 250SX West Class – Anaheim 2

1. Levi Kitchen (USA), Kawasaki

2. RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna

3. Nate Thrasher (USA), Yamaha

OTHER KTM

7. Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM

Standings 250SX West Class 2024 after 4 of 9 rounds

1. Jordon Smith, 84 points

2. Levi Kitchen, 84

3. RJ Hampshire,76

OTHER KTM

9. Julien Beaumer, 48

21. Talon Hawkins, 10

28. Lux Turner, 2