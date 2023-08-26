2023 Pro Motocross Championship Finale From Indiana’s Ironman Raceway

STAMFORD, Conn. (August 25, 2023) – A potentially historic afternoon awaits at the season finale of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, as Crawfordsville, Indiana’s Ironman Raceway is set to host the 11th round of the summer this Saturday, August 26. The milestone 10th running of the Tucker Freight Lines Ironman National could see a multitude of new additions to the record books and viewers can watch it all unfold through live streaming coverage exclusively on Peacock, beginning at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, while international coverage can be seen exclusively through SuperMotocross Video Pass.
With his championship journey complete, Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence still has one historic task ahead of him in his quest to complete the fourth ever perfect season in Pro Motocross history. The 20-year-old Australian will chase moto wins 21 and 22 as he looks to become the first class rookie to accomplish the sport’s rarest feat and complete one of the most memorable seasons in more than a half-century of racing.
In the 250 Class, title drama will headline the final two motos of the season as Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence looks to join his younger brother atop the championship podium, which would see the pair make history as the first siblings to sweep the Pro Motocross titles. He’ll manage a 22-point lead over Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Justin Cooper, as well as a 48-point margin over Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda as these three riders comprise the only racers still mathematically eligible to capture the Gary Jones Cup.
The Lawrence’s pursuit of history is complemented by Honda’s potential to become the first manufacturer in the history of the sport to capture every major title in a single season.
Not to be outdone, the final sprint to the SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs looms large for the entirety of the field as seeding within the top 20 and the final few spots that remain in the top 30 are all on the line at Ironman.
Race Day Live, presented by MotoSport.com, opens Saturday’s final round coverage with qualifying for the Ironman National, beginning at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.
International coverage, featuring qualifying and motos, plus on-demand replays, is provided exclusively through the SuperMotocross Video Pass for viewers around the globe. Mere hours remain for new subscribers to take advantage of a 50% off discount.
BROADCAST TEAM
Play by Play: Jason Weigandt
Analysts: James Stewart
Reporters: Jason Thomas
HOW TO WATCH
Saturday, August 26
Pro Motocross Championship: Race Day Live
Peacock @ 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET
Pro Motocross Championship: Ironman National [LIVE]
Peacock @ 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET
Monday, August 28
Pro Motocross Championship: Ironman National Replay
CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App
11 p.m. PT [Sunday] / 2 a.m. ET
A record 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2023, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final fueled by Monster Energy.
