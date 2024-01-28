Stoked at Round 4 of AMA Supercross action Anaheim California

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider RJ Hampshire rebounded to a well-deserved second-place finish in the 250SX West Class at Round 4 of AMA Supercross action in Anaheim, California, on a night where 450SX contenders Malcolm Stewart and Christian Craig finished the Triple Crown event with P10 and P14 results, respectively.

Hampshire charged to pole position onboard his Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 250 Rockstar Edition in the Anaheim 2 round, before carrying that momentum into the opening Race of the Triple Crown format, in which he would go on to register a P2 result.

Race 2 saw Hampshire jump out of the gates to a strong start as he sat inside the top three, biding his time in P2 before making a decisive pass for the race lead. Managing the race comfortably at the front, he would collect a popular Race 2 win.

A small mishap in Race 3 saw Hampshire briefly on the ground, however, the number 24 would recover for seventh position, which was enough for second overall on the night and he is currently third in the 250SX West standings.

recalled Hampshire. "It was a solid night at A2 and I was fast all day, we topped all three practices, and the first two Races were awesome – I had so much fun battling with Levi [Kitchen], we put on a good show, which was sick. Third Race, not a great start, and then just a bit of a mishap. Still made up a lot of points, cut the deficit in half, so I'm stoked on that."

Stewart would start his Anaheim 2 race day by sealing the fourth-fastest qualifying time in 450SX overall, which the Floridian would follow up with a strong start in Race 1. An unfortunate fall while battling inside the top 10 would result in 11th place for the Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 450 Rockstar Edition pilot.

Races 2 and 3 saw the number 27 improve his position on each occasion despite being hampered by mid-field starts, collecting P10 and P9 results across the remaining races, which meant a 10th-place finish on the night and his best of the season upon return from injury.

said Stewart. "A2 for me, there are positives to take, I was P1 in the first qualifier and then was affected by some tough starts in the Races for the Triple Crown. Went down in Race 1 with Hunter [Lawrence], came back to 11th. Then the others, just struggled with starts again, but I'm getting back into the swing of things – I haven't raced for a long time, so this one really felt like A1 to me. We're heading in the right direction and it's going to come, so we'll keep on trucking into Detroit."

450SX challenger Craig collected the 15th-fastest qualifying time, before going down on the opening lap in Race 1 and recovering to P17. A 12th place in Race 2, coupled with 13th in the third Race earned him 14th overall for the weekend.

Craig commented. "My day started decently and qualifying went okay, it was nice to be on a dry track after the last couple of weeks, but yeah, I went down in the second corner in Race 1 and was way, way back. Inched up, did what I could, then in the second one I think I got 12th. Race 3, not enough intensity at the start, got passed a bunch, and then had to try to make those passes back. It has been a frustrating start to the season, but we'll keep trying."

Next Event (Round 5): February 3, 2024 – Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. February 3, 2024 – Ford Field in Detroit, Mich.

Round 4 Results: Anaheim 2

250SX West – Triple Crown Results

1. Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki)

2. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Nate Thrasher (Yamaha)

450SX – Triple Crown Results

1. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

2. Eli Tomac (Yamaha)

3. Aaron Plessinger (KTM)

…

10. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

14. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

250SX West Rider Point Standings

1. Jordon Smith (Yamaha) – 84 points

2. Levi Kitchen (Kawasaki) – 84 points

3. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing – 76 points

450SX Rider Point Standings

1. Aaron Plessinger (KTM) – 80 points

2. Chase Sexton (KTM) – 76 points

3. Cooper Webb (Yamaha) – 74 points

…

15. Malcolm Stewart – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 26 points

17. Christian Craig – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 20 points