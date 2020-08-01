Chaotic first day of practice at Road Atlanta MotoAmerica Superbike

Steady as she goes for Kyle Wyman during a chaotic first day of practice at Road Atlanta

Mountain View, Calif., July 31, 2020 – Kyle Wyman and the MotoAmerica Superbike paddock endured a chaotic first day at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta for round three of the 2020 series, as rain and thunderstorms in Free Practice 2 (FP2) ensured track action was reduced across all classes.



Wyman completed 12 laps in Free Practice 1 (FP1) at the 2.54-mile Braselton, Georgia venue, clocking a best time of 1:27.873 for seventh overall, 2.439 seconds off the pace setter, Yamaha’s Cameron Beaubier. For FP2, Wyman completed another six laps, however the intermittent rain showers and eventual thunderstorms prevented the field from bettering their morning’s pace.



Arizona resident Wyman was nevertheless confident of a good showing for Saturday’s Superpole and Race One, with more favorable conditions forecast for the day’s action.



FP1 Final Standing

P1 — C. Beaubier (Yamaha) 1:25.380

P2 — M. Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:25.726

P3 — J. Gagne (Yamaha) 1:25.771

P4 — T. Elias (Suzuki) 1:26.351

P5 — B. Fong (Suzuki) 1:26.554

P7 — K. Wyman (Ducati) 1:27.873



FP2 Final Standing

P1 — M. Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:28.537

P2 — B. Ward (Kawasaki) 1:30.551

P3 — T. Elias (Suzuki) 1:30.790

P4 — B. Fong (Suzuki) 1:33.110

P5 — J. Coffey (BMW) 1:34.439

P8 — K. Wyman (Ducati) 1:47.733



Kyle Wyman (KATO Fastening/KWR Ducati Team – Ducati #33)

“I feel like I didn’t get to ride that much, it was a bit of a weird day,” said Wyman. “There was no drama, we got some decent dry laps in the morning, but never really got up to speed.

In FP2, it was dry at first, then it started raining, and we sat in the pits for two hours while we waited for the lightning to clear. By the time the lightning cleared, the track was drying in areas, so we ran out there but there were still various corners that were wet. That ran us out of wet tires, and then it started down pouring rain again, so the session was red flagged. Honestly, there wasn’t a lot going on. We’ll come back swinging tomorrow.”