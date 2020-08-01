3rd round of 2020 MotoAmerica AMA Superbike Championship at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Georgia

Team Suzuki Press Office – July 31.

M4 ECSTAR Suzuki is on track for this weekend’s third round of the 2020 MotoAmerica AMA Superbike Championship at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in Georgia, USA.

In the Superbike class, Toni Elias is one of only two riders to win at the circuit during the five-year history of MotoAmerica: the Suzuki rider sharing five victories with Cameron Beaubier ahead of this weekend’s races on Saturday and Sunday.

Current series leader Beaubier scored two race wins in 2015 as former Moto2 World Champion Elias was still on the MotoGP circuit, but in 2016, Elias followed up his two race wins in the series opener at COTA with a race-one win at Road Atlanta with Beaubier victorious in race two. The following year both won a race each, but since 2017, Elias has had the most success at Road Atlanta, the Spaniard and his Suzuki GSX-R1000 winning three of the last four races to tie Beaubier with five wins apiece.

Following an unlucky 2020 season start, Elias is currently 11th in the standings, while team mate Bobby Fong took his first Superbike win in Round 2: the 2019 Supersport Champion holding third in points.