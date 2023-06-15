Cherokee National Enduro Georgia Results

The National Enduro series traveled down to Georgia for the Cherokee Enduro. The temperature was in the 80s and track conditions started off dry then gave way to a muddy course towards the final tests as the rain moved in. Evan Smith was quick on the first two tests but struggle a bit when the weather changed later in the day. From the test results, it appears Jon Johnson preferred the wet conditions as that is when he had his best times on the day. By finishing strong on the day, Johnson was able to get into the fifth position in his class. Smith finished in 7th place in the NE Pro1 class at the Cherokee National Enduro.
Event Results
Evan Smith
7th Place
Class: NE Pro1
Jon Johnson
5th Place
Class: NE Pro2
Evan Smith
Factory 300 RR
“It was wet and wild this weekend In Georgia! In the first two tests, I put up great times. But I had a poor second half of the day that put me way back. Thank you to all for making it possible for me to get another shot.”
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“It took me a little bit to find my rhythm, but I started to find it halfway through the round and was able to get 2nd in the final test of the day to put me in fifth place in the NE Pro2 in Georgia.”
