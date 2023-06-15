Cherokee National Enduro Georgia Results

The Cherokee National Enduro The National Enduro series traveled down to Georgia for the Cherokee Enduro. The temperature was in the 80s and track conditions started off dry then gave way to a muddy course towards the final tests as the rain moved in. Evan Smith was quick on the first two tests but struggle a bit when the weather changed later in the day. From the test results, it appears Jon Johnson preferred the wet conditions as that is when he had his best times on the day. By finishing strong on the day, Johnson was able to get into the fifth position in his class. Smith finished in 7th place in the NE Pro1 class at the Cherokee National Enduro.