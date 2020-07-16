MV Agusta to Create Exclusive One-Off Models with Partner Monaco Design

Varese, July 16, 2020 – MV Agusta is announcing the official launch of Monaco Design Studio, specialised in the design of unique, one off models for the brand’s most demanding clientele. The Studio stemmed from Monaco’s long established MV Agusta dealership, which catered to the very special, affluent and international clientele of the Principality. It offered complete personalisation of the brand’s most prestigious models, creating unique pieces of Motorcycle Art for the exclusive enjoyment of their proud, passionate owners.

Three-time Italian champion and World champion Virginio Ferrari, founder and owner of the Studio, has a long history of friendship and collaboration with MV Agusta. In 1994 he established Virginio Ferrari Racing, which in 1998 became the official MV Agusta importer in the Principality, now also in the nearby Alpes Maritimes Department. Seconding Ferrari from the beginning, engineering wizard Kazuhito Shimizu was the brand’s technical referent in France. Designer Alexandre Dauly joined the group in 2013.

Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., commented “If there had to be one place where to take MV Agusta’s prestige and exclusivity one step further, it had to be Monaco, and Virginio Ferrari had to be the man at the helm. The launch of the Monaco Design Studio is only the due official recognition of Virginio’s extraordinary work in all these years. He and his team deserve every success in this exclusive venture.”

Virginio Ferrari, founder and owner of the Monaco Design Studio, said “In the mind of every biker, we find a desire for the personalisation of their motorcycle, so that it gets even closer to their absolute ideal. Over one hundred MV Agusta one offs prepared by us for customers from all walks of life under the guidance of our designer Alexandre Dauly, have proven us right.”