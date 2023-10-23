Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto hosts grand finale of 2023 FIM Superbike World Championship season

Next weekend the Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto will host the grand finale of the 2023 season of the FIM Superbike World Championship, deciding who will be the winner of the premier class between Álvaro Bautista (Ducati), the reigning World Champion and great favourite, and Toprak Razgatlioğlu (Yamaha), who is 60 points behind the Spaniard with only 62 left up for grabs. For this last round, Pirelli brings to the field the solutions that have been most used and appreciated by riders this year with the complete front range and the soft rear solutions. The Jerez circuit features long straights equal to 70% of the track and slow corners alternating with fast sections. Some corners, such as turns 4 and 5 and the three turns in succession on the right in the last sector can put the tyres to the test, especially with regards to the front which must be able to convey a feeling of confidence to the rider. The temperature excursion between morning and afternoon sessions also requires good versatility and adaptability from the tyr WorldSBK · Front: Pirelli brings the complete range of the soft development SC0 in specification C0927, which is available in a quantity of 5 tyres per rider, the standard medium SC1, in the availability of 9 tyres per rider, and finally the standard hard SC2, in 8 tyres per pilot.

· Rear: the SCX will be the softest solution for 20 lap races and will be available to riders both as a standard SCX and as a B0800 development SCX. The standard soft SC0 will instead be the toughest alternative. As a tyre for Superpole and Superpole Race there will be the C0004 development SCQ, already seen in action at Imola, Magny-Cours and Aragon.



WorldSSP · At the front, the three alternatives in medium compound are confirmed: the standard SC1 for the WorldSSP class in 120/70 size, the standard SC1 in size 125/70 used in WorldSBK and the development SC1 in specification B1333, again in size 120/70 and particularly appreciated by the riders in the last rounds. There are two options for the rear, both standard: the super soft SCX and the soft SC0. Further details on the tyre allocation are available in the technical data sheets attached to this press release. Full lineup for the grand finale



“The Jerez round marks the end of Pirelli’s twentieth season as sole supplier for all classes of the Superbike World Championship. For the grand finale that will decide the 2023 Champion in the premier class, we have brought practically our entire range with the three front options and all the rear ones that have been used most during the year. This season, our efforts have focused above all on the development of the SCQ to increase its mileage and allow its use in the Superpole Race, an objective we achieved with the new C0004 specification which has been used successfully in recent rounds. However, we still have some open points regarding the front SC1 solution for the WorldSSP class, let’s see how the new B1333 specification will behave in Jerez and then we will decide whether or not it can become the new reference SC1 for the Supersport class starting from next season. In this class in Jerez we will have several wild cards and one event riders who race with Pirelli in national teams and who, also thanks to the co-presence of Pirelli in the World Championship and in the national championships, can demonstrate their talent on an international stage”.