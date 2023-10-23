MXGP KTM and Tony Cairoli will separate to pursue new professional goals for 2024

A long, fruitful collaboration comes to an end this year as KTM and Tony Cairoli will separate to pursue new professional goals for 2024.
The Sicilian joined Red Bull KTM Factory Racing late in 2009 and made an immediate impact in his first season in 2010; winning the MX1 (now ‘MXGP’) title with the KTM 350 SX-F and then added a further four crowns consecutively. He then claimed the 2017 championship with the KTM 450 SX-F and has been a popular ambassador for the squad, the company and the sport for twelve years and to his Grand Prix retirement at the end of 2021.
Tony transitioned into a Team Manager role for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for 2023 and has now decided to take his post-racing career in a different direction.
KTM and everyone at the Pierer Mobility Group wish to thank Tony for his energy and his excellence and for the unforgettable motocross memories.
