Double Joy Joy for Husqvarna at 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship in Agueda Portugal

The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team has just completed another round of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship in Agueda, Portugal, with success. Both Kay de Wolf and Roan van de Moosdijk leapt onto the MX2 podium. The jump-laden layout provided the setting for a brilliant Grand Prix for the team that is running FC 250 machinery.

De Wolf was consistent in the first stint, as he picked his way into third in the early stages and secured that position when the chequered flag waved. The fact that he recorded the third-fastest lap time was indicative of his form. The second moto was made more difficult by a rather mediocre start – he ended lap one in the lower half of the top ten and carved his way to second in what was a superb ride. 3-2 scores put him in second overall on the day. Third is where he lies in the championship standings.

For Moosdijk, third overall was a brilliant step forward in what has been a positive campaign thus far. ’39’ raced to fourth place in moto one and then made impressive progress in moto two to put himself in the fight for second. Eventually finishing in third in the stint was enough to secure the same position in the overall classification. In addition, he managed to edge closer to the top five in the championship standings.

Lucas Coenen’s day consisted of obvious progress. Ninth after a crash in moto one was a solid start to proceedings, then he followed that up with a spirited charge through the field in moto two. To the surprise of many, he sliced from dead last to seventh on a track that was rapidly deteriorating. There is no doubt that the potential showcased in the stint is a sign of what is to come. 9-7 scores meant that he was ranked in sixth at the Grand Prix.

Kay de Wolf: “The second moto was really, really good. I did not have the best start, but I kept working. It was a tough weekend and we turned it around. I am really happy with what we did today and cannot wait to build on this moving forward.“

Roan van de Moosdijk: “I am slowly getting back to where I should be and I am happy about that! I knew that I had to pass Simon Langenfelder in the second moto and I did that, so that was good. It has been a tough road to get to this point and I would not have been able to do it without my team.”

Lucas Coenen: “I had a good start in the first race and was around third. The track was watered a lot and I washed the front, so I was pretty angry about that. I had a pretty good jump in the second moto and was around fifth, but I crashed on lap one. I came from dead last to P7 with good speed! It is a shame, because I think that I was capable of battling with the front guys.”

The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team will leap across the border into Spain now, because Intu Xanadu – Arroyomolinos will host round six of the current campaign this coming weekend.

Results – 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Five

MX2 – Overall

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 50pts; 2. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 42pts; 3. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 38pts… 6. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 26pts

MX2 – Moto One

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 34:01.984; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 34:07.430; 3. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 34:15.461; 4. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 34:20.733… 9. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 34:55.833

MX2 – Moto Two

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 34:21.031; 2. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 34:28.115; 3. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 34:34.121… 7. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 34:55.436

MX2 – Standings

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 265pts; 2. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 229pts; 3. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 220pts… 6. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 191pts; 9. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 130pts