Crashes & Battles at West Hare Scrambles Race

The second round of the West Hare Scrambles took place at the Lilly Prairie OHV in Jacksonville, OR. The temperature was in the high 50s with sun and intermittent light rain. Joe Wasson and Zane Roberts got off to decent starts but both riders ended up crashing on the first lap. No damage or injury from those crashes but it was just enough to slow them down. Wasson ran most of the race in 3rd place where he ultimately would finish. Roberts had dropped to sixth place on the first lap and battled up to fourth place, almost catching Wasson towards the end of the race.
Event Results
Joe Wasson
3rd Place
Class: Pro/AA
Zane Roberts
4th Place
Class: Pro/AA
Joe Wasson
Factory 480 RR
“Round two of the WHS was awesome! I handed out finisher pins for the kid’s race with my teammate which was a ton of fun! I went out and tested my bike after that to get it all set up for the woods. We had it working well and were feeling really good about Sunday! The race started off really well headed into the trees in 3rd right behind the leaders. I was running a good pace and made a mistake 3/4 of the way through the first lap and lost the pace of the leaders and wasn’t able to catch back up so basically rode by myself for the next two hours until the last lap when I had a little battle with my teammate but was able to hold the podium spot. The team did awesome and happy with how things went!”
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“I got off to a really slow start this weekend after going down on the first lap. Took me a solid hour and a half to get moving but had a really good pace in the second half of the race. Made it back to fourth and was able to catch my teammate in the final few minutes of the race to contend for a podium but unfortunately came up just short. While the result was frustrating, my speed and intensity in the second half were really solid and I’ll look to build on that as we head into the next few weeks of racing.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
It’s Christmas time and who doesn’t love presents, gifts and parties with great friends and good food! Inspiration Friday: Build Your Own BMW is the prefect Christmas inspiration toy gift for any motorcycle or BMW […]
The Yamaha supported teams contesting the 2019 FIM Supersport World Championship are all ready to get their title challenges underway this weekend in Phillip Island, after a strong preseason testing program in Europe and Australia. […]