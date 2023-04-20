Crashes & Battles at West Hare Scrambles Race

Joe Wasson Factory 480 RR “Round two of the WHS was awesome! I handed out finisher pins for the kid’s race with my teammate which was a ton of fun! I went out and tested my bike after that to get it all set up for the woods. We had it working well and were feeling really good about Sunday! The race started off really well headed into the trees in 3rd right behind the leaders. I was running a good pace and made a mistake 3/4 of the way through the first lap and lost the pace of the leaders and wasn’t able to catch back up so basically rode by myself for the next two hours until the last lap when I had a little battle with my teammate but was able to hold the podium spot. The team did awesome and happy with how things went!”