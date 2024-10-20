MotoGP bright but windy and demanding Phillip Island Australian Grand Prix

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing endured a bright but windy and demanding Australian Grand Prix and the opening stint of another world championship ‘triple header’. The team were rewarded with 7th place thanks to Brad Binder while home hero Jack Miller was able to grab five points with P11.

Top seven and nine points for Binder who dusts-off his DNF from the Saturday Sprint to roar back to front-running competitiveness on Sunday

Miller avoids more run-ins with local wildlife and instead gives the local fanbase reasons to cheer with an all-out push for maximum positions and classifies 11th

Jose Antonio Rueda finishes 9th in Moto3™ with the KTM RC4 for Red Bull KTM Ajo while the crew watch Deniz Öncü make the finish in Moto2™

The swirl of brisque spring weather conditions continued to make life a challenge for the teams and riders at Phillip Island. A dry, mild climate had been a rarity across the weekend with frequent showers, chilly winds and strong gusts adding to the adversity of the spectacular and scenic circuit southeast of Melbourne. Thankfully race day was sunny.

Brad Binder and Jack Miller started from 11th and 16th places on the grid of 21 riders and were keen to repeat their excellent starts from the Saturday Sprint where Binder reached as high as P4 and Miller up to P8. The 27-lap race distance meant careful conservation of rear tire grip across the newish asphalt was key and forced a pacing strategy. Binder traded positions inside the top five in the first phases while Miller’s urgency to regain ground found him close to a brilliant start but a tangle with another rider into Doohan corner meant another fightback lay in store.

As the race unfolded it was the South African who notched the better classification as Brad kept plugging away for P7. His Aussie teammate made it to the flag in a creditable 11th, considering the scaled of his flight from the rear of the pack. The nine points added to Brad’s tally keep him 5th in the world championship standings. Jack holds 14th while KTM remain 2nd in the Constructors World Championship.

MotoGP will move to a markedly different climate this week. The Chang International Circuit in Buriram will host the Thai Grand Prix and round eighteen next weekend.

Brad Binder, 7th: “I tried my best from the beginning until the end. This morning we put in a different aero package for the dry conditions and the bike was turning a bit better. That was good and positive for the race and we could try to carry a bit more speed. I managed to stick with the boys for a while but when they dropped the pace at the end I couldn’t quite go with them. We learned a lot this weekend and we made another small step but obviously we need more to get closer.”

Jack Miller, 11th: “I got a mega jump in the inside I would have nearly been top six into Turn 1 but Alex Marque turned in on me and then we were hooked and went to last position. I fought my way back but with three to go the front went and then you had to start relying on the rear to bring her round. I was doing what I could to battle with those boys but couldn’t do much more. The pace was decent but it would have been nice to have built on that start.”

Francesco Guidotti, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “A step better than yesterday. Brad was just off the leading group and lost a bit of confidence with the rear tire in the last two laps which stopped him fight for that 4th place but it was a good race with a lot of overtaking and a strong pace also. Jack had very good start but he ran into some traffic on the first corner. He recovered and managed to get near the top ten. He deserved more because his pace was better.”

Australian Grand Prix photographs can be found HERE

Results MotoGP Australian Grand Prix

1. Marc Marquez (ESP) Ducati 39:47.702

2. Jorge Martin (ESP) Ducati +0.997

3. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati +10.100

7. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +15.450

11. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +19.932

17. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) GASGAS +30.533

DNS. Pedro Acosta (ESP) GASGAS

World Championship standings MotoGP

1. Jorge Martin (ESP) Ducati, 424 points

2. Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) Ducati, 404

3. Marc Marquez (ESP) Ducati, 345

5. Brad Binder (RSA) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 192

6. Pedro Acosta (ESP) GASGAS, 181

14. Jack Miller (AUS) Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, 71

20. Augusto Fernandez (ESP) GASGAS, 21





KTM GP Academy

Red Bull KTM Ajo started the Moto3 Australian Grand Prix with Jose Antonio Rueda on the fifth row of the grid and Xabi Zurutuza lurking with intent from the eighth row and primed for his first attempt at the curves of Phillip Island. The Moto3 field had precious little prep time in dry conditions in Australia because of the unstable and windy climate but the Spanish duo aimed to latch into the highest groups and seize a tow for the biggest bag of points. Rueda tussled for the top ten and finished 9th, less than four second adrift of the race winner after 21-laps. Zurutuza crossed the line in 17th.

Deniz Öncü led the charge in Moto2 because teammate Celestino Vietti had been declared unfit to race after his crash on Friday led to a broken right collarbone. The Turk, winner of the cold and wet Moto3 race at Phillip Island one year previously, blasted away from 17th on the grid and for a long 23-lap chase. Öncü was eying the top ten early on but then fell and was able to remount. He crossed the line in 21st.

Results Moto3 Australian Grand Prix

1. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO 33:49.557

2. Daniel Holgado (ESP) GASGAS +2.936

3. Adrian Fernandez (ESP) Honda +2.939

9. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +3.908

13. Jacob Roulstone (AUS) GASGAS +4.478

15. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) Husqvarna +12.466

16. Joel Esteban (ESP) CFMOTO +30.578

17. Xabi Zurutuza (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo +30.611

DNF. Collin Veijer (NED) Husqvarna

World Championship standings Moto3

1. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO, 346 points (Champion)

2. Daniel Holgado (ESP) GASGAS, 232

3. Collin Veijer (NED) Husqvarna, 209

8. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP), Red Bull KTM Ajo, 128

13. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) Husqvarna, 82

15. Jacob Roulstone (AUS) GASGAS 53

17. Joel Esteban (ESP) CFMOTO, 45

22. Xabi Zurutuza (ESP) Red Bull KTM Ajo, 11

Results Moto2 Australian Grand Prix

1. Fermin Aldeguer (ESP) 35:08.816

2. Aron Canet (JPN) +0.194

3. Senna Agius (AUS) Husqvarna +7.228

12. Darryn Binder (RSA) Husqvarna +29.387

16. Izan Guevara (ESP) CFMOTO +43.934

21. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Ajo +1 lap

DNF. Jake Dixon (GBR) CFMOTO

DNS. Celestino Vietti (ITA) Red Bull KTM Ajo

World Championship standings Moto2

1. Ai Ogura (JPN), 241 points

2. Aron Canet (ESP), 176

3. Fermin Aldeguer (ESP), 175

8. Celestino Vietti (ITA) Red Bull KTM Ajo, 140

10. Jake Dixon (GBR) CFMOTO, 133

15. Senna Agius (AUS) Husqvarna, 63

17. Darryn Binder (RSA) Husqvarna, 54

20. Deniz Öncü (TUR) Red Bull KTM Ajo, 34

21. Izan Guevara (ESP) CFMOTO, 34