Two Aprilias in the top ten in the race at Phillip Island

Maverick Viñales, who started from third on the grid, was unable to pull off a perfect start in the long race, dropping a few positions in the early stages. The Spanish rider hung on in the pack, fighting for fourth position, but had to settle for eighth place at the finish line. Meanwhile, Aleix Espargaró set off well in the long race, making up several positions. However, a contact at the end of the first lap led to a broken sidepod, compromising his entire performance and sending him to the back of the pack. Despite keeping a similar pace to the riders in the top ten, Aleix was unable to make a comeback and finished in sixteenth place. Elsewhere, Raúl Fernández also put in a solid performance, consistently managing to finish in the top ten over the Australian race weekend. Starting from sixth on the grid, after completing Q1, he managed to pull off sixth in the sprint and tenth in the long race.