Notoriously difficult Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Results

The Camp Coker Bullet GNCC took place last Sunday in Society Hill, South Carolina. The fifth round of the series saw temperatures in the 80s. The race was a tough one since the track, which is notoriously difficult, was also one of the fastest the riders have seen all year. In the XC2 class, Beta Factory riders, Evan Smith and Jon Johnson tried to tame the wild track. However, both weren’t able to keep pace with the leaders at the end which resulted in 8th and 9th place finishes respectively. In the XC3 race, Jay Lipscomb battled some stomach cramps to a 5th-place finish. The next race is in Crawfordsville, IN on May 7th for the Hoosier GNCC.
Event Results
Evan Smith
8th Place
Class: XC2
Jon Johnson
9th Place
Class: XC2
Jay Lipscomb
5th Place
Class: XC3
Evan Smith
Factory 250 RR
“I ran with the leaders for the first 60-90 mins but after a couple of close calls, I backed off the pace before I had an accident. Looking forward to Indiana.”
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“I was able to run with the lead group for three laps but after the first pit, I fell off the pace. I’ll keep training and be better at round six. Thanks to everyone helping me do what we love.”
Jay Lipscomb
Factory 125 RR
“Today wasn’t my best day. I battled the best I could for a top-five finish. Looking forward to the next one in Indiana where I look to get back on track with better results.”
