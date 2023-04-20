Notoriously difficult Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Results

Top Ten finishes at Camp Coker The Camp Coker Bullet GNCC took place last Sunday in Society Hill, South Carolina. The fifth round of the series saw temperatures in the 80s. The race was a tough one since the track, which is notoriously difficult, was also one of the fastest the riders have seen all year. In the XC2 class, Beta Factory riders, Evan Smith and Jon Johnson tried to tame the wild track. However, both weren’t able to keep pace with the leaders at the end which resulted in 8th and 9th place finishes respectively. In the XC3 race, Jay Lipscomb battled some stomach cramps to a 5th-place finish. The next race is in Crawfordsville, IN on May 7th for the Hoosier GNCC.