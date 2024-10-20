MotoGP arrived at fastest most scenic and challenging Grand Prix circuits on calendar

The eagerly anticipated trip to Phillip Island and Australia’s southern coastline came with the customary difficulties of the spring climate in Victoria state. Wind, cold temperatures and rain showers created inconsistent and tricky conditions at the fabled 12 corner, 4.5km high speed layout. The Moto3 and Moto2™ teams had to judge sessions that veered from rain-soaked to dry and tweak their race setups accordingly. MotoGP was entering another triple-header stint with the journey to the southern hemisphere representing an intense trek that also involves travel to Thailand and Malaysia in the coming fortnight.

As per usual in just his second Grand Prix season Collin Veijer was roaming the top of the time sheets in the diverse circumstances. The Dutchman was clearly at home around the bends and flow of the Australian course; hosting MotoGP for the 28th time and since appearing with aplomb on the GP scene in 1989. Tatsuki Suzuki was also able to call on his experience at the circuit and two previous top four finishes at ‘PI’.

After Saturday’s run through Qualification Veijer locked 2nd position on the grid for a promising front row start and was a slender 0.124 from Pole Position. Suzuki was 17th and lined-up from the middle of the sixth row.

Sunday morning was again breezy and cool but also sunny and the close nature of the pace and lap-times at Phillip Island (the circuit has some of the narrowest race classifications in the history of Grand Prix racing) meant finding a slot in the lead group and preserving tyre potential and energy was key. Veijer didn’t make the best start for the 21-laps and his recovery mission was sadly curtailed when he lost control at Turn 4 and took Ivan Ortola out of the running in the crash. Suzuki was initially more competitive and ran with the leaders but suffered with his pace in the second half of the race and classified 15th.

The 2024 Moto3 championship chase is already in the books but the dice for overall runner-up is very much alive. Veijer sits 3rd in the table and with 33 points to P2. Suzuki is 13th as the Japanese nears the end of his first term with the IntactGP team.

The Moto3 motors will barely have time to cool before packing to Thailand and the humidity of the Chang International Circuit awaits for round eighteen next weekend.

Tatsuki Suzuki, 15th: “We started from 17th and the first part of the race was really nice. I was fighting for the podium places and the pace was there. Unfortunately, after ten laps I couldn’t keep the speed. I lost some positions and couldn’t do much more to improve. It was a shame to finish 15th and we must think about how we can do better in the second phase of the race. We have another chance next week.”

Collin Veijer, DNF: “Today was a bit strange. We knew it would be a long race and I had to conserve the tyre. I didn’t start that well and I tried to fight back and get some feeling. I was cut-off going into Turn 4 and crashed. I’m sorry I also hit [Ivan] Ortola. Moto3 is not so fair sometimes.”

Senna Agius occupied some of the spotlight at Phillip Island for the young Australian’s first home Grand Prix. Both Senna and Darryn Binder had a tricky time through the Moto2™ sessions on Friday and Saturday due to the mixed conditions and the change between wet, dry and damp asphalt. Agius set a marker on Saturday afternoon with a new outright lap record during Q1 and Darryn was also on pace as the duo filtered into Q2. During the second qualification chrono Senna was just 0.7 from Pole Position for 13th on the grid and Darryn was 15th.

On Sunday Moto2 laid rubber for 23-laps. Binder had issues with rear grip from the outset and tried his best to score 12th but many eyes were on Agius and he probed through the pack and fought for P4. With Alonso Lopez’s crash the scrap turned into a dispute for the podium and the young rookie forced his hand and grabbed his maiden career trophy. Only three Grands Prix remain in 2024 and Agius is 15th in the standings while Binder is 17th.

Senna Agius, 3rd: “I have no words! It’s silly to say but the race felt so long and I was hoping the last five laps would just disappear because I wanted to achieve it and we did it! I’m so happy and proud and we’ve worked really well with the team these last weeks. I’m just a rookie in this class and my first podium at my home GP is something I’ll remember forever.”

Darryn Binder, 12th: “It was a difficult race and, honestly, I was expecting much more. Unfortunately from the first lap I was really struggling with the rear grip and there was nothing I could do. I tried my best the whole race but we need to have a look through the data and see what went wrong. I’m disappointed but on the other hand I’m really happy for Senna and it’s awesome for him to be on the podium at his home GP. At least his result brings the team’s spirit up.”

Results Moto3 Australian Grand Prix

1. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO 33:49.557, 2. Daniel Holgado (ESP) GASGAS +2.936, 3. Adrian Fernandez (ESP) Honda +2.939, 9. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP) KTM +3.908, 13. Jacob Roulstone (AUS) GASGAS +4.478, 15. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) Husqvarna +12.466, 16. Joel Esteban (ESP) CFMOTO +30.578, 17. Xabi Zurutuza (ESP) KTM +30.611, DNF. Collin Veijer (NED) Husqvarna

World Championship standings Moto3

1. David Alonso (COL) CFMOTO, 346 points (Champion), 2. Daniel Holgado (ESP) GASGAS, 232, 3. Collin Veijer (NED) Husqvarna, 209, 8. Jose Antonio Rueda (ESP), KTM, 128, 13. Tatsuki Suzuki (JPN) Husqvarna, 82, 15. Jacob Roulstone (AUS) GASGAS 53, 17. Joel Esteban (ESP) CFMOTO, 45, 22. Xabi Zurutuza (ESP) KTM, 11

Results Moto2 Australian Grand Prix

1. Fermin Aldeguer (ESP) 35:08816, 2. Aron Canet (JPN) +0.194, 3. Senna Agius (AUS) Husqvarna +7.228, 12. Darryn Binder (RSA) Husqvarna +29.387, 16. Izan Guevara (ESP) CFMOTO +43.934, 21. Deniz Öncü (TUR) KTM,DNF. Jake Dixon (GBR) CFMOTO, DNS. Celestino Vietti (ITA) KTM

World Championship standings Moto2

1. Ai Ogura (JPN), 241 points, 2. Aron Canet (ESP), 176, 3. Fermin Aldeguer (ESP), 175, 8. Celestino Vietti (ITA) KTM, 140, 10. Jake Dixon (GBR) CFMOTO, 133, 15. Senna Agius (AUS) Husqvarna, 63, 17. Darryn Binder (RSA) Husqvarna, 54, 20. Deniz Öncü (TUR) KTM, 34, 21. Izan Guevara (ESP) CFMOTO, 34