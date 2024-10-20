Viñaras & Caseiro Triumphant in YXZ1000R European Cup SuperFinale

Teo and Roberto Viñaras put in a superb performance to win the Stock class at the 2024 Yamaha YXZ1000R European Cup SuperFinale after some late drama, with Luis Caseiro and João Azeiteiro taking the victory in the Open Challenge at the Baja Portalegre 500 in Portugal.

The YXZ1000R European Cup SuperFinale brings together the leading crews from the six national cups held across the continent in Portugal, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom to battle it out for glory in a season-ending showdown.

Showcasing the growing nature of the YXZ1000R European Cup, the fifth edition of the YXZ1000R European Cup SuperFinale saw a record-breaking 29 crews on the entry list. This included 19 teams racing in the Stock class, for crews running a standard GYTR-kitted YXZ1000R, and nine in the Open Challenge, designed for teams racing a modified vehicle.

In addition, three of the crews were in the junior class, and there was also an all-female team, plus Quaddy Racing’s Amerigo Ventura and Erika Mingozzi were also racing in the main FIA Baja World Cup category, of which the Baja Portalegre 500 is the fifth round of the season.

Forming an integral part of the 38th edition of the Baja Portalegre 500, the YXZ1000R European Cup SuperFinale gave the crews a chance to race in front of the thousands of passionate fans that lined the stages and against some of the top teams in Europe over 363km of timed specials, split into two stages over the Friday and Saturday.