Creek crossings and slippery hills dominate NATC Wilseyville race

Alex Niederer Factory EVO 300 2-Stroke “The California National was a really nice event. It was absolutely not what I was expecting and I thoroughly enjoyed it. The sections were mostly on steep hillsides and in creeks. I felt comfortable all week, and the bike was amazing. Unfortunately, I couldn’t find my groove each day on the first loop, which was really frustrating as I was able to produce second and third loops that would have been good to fight for 2nd and 3rd place. I have spoken to my minder and Ray about how to try and fix this. I think we will try to have less of a break between warming up and going to the first section. Hopefully, this keeps my flow and feeling going. Motivation is there, now I just need to put it back on that box!”