GNCC The General Washington – West Hare Scrambles Doyle – WORCS Lake Havasu Results

Steve Holcombe Factory 390 RR “Happy with how round three went this past weekend. I didn’t get a great start but managed to make some good passes in lap one. It was fun to be in a battle the whole race with the others and get a feel for what the racing is like. I didn’t put myself in a great position the last half lap and ended 9th overall. A top 10 was the goal coming here so I’m happy with that. Time to head back home and get prepared for my season. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here and I’d like to thank the Beta US team for the help and support! Hopefully, I’ll see you guys again soon.”