GNCC The General Washington – West Hare Scrambles Doyle – WORCS Lake Havasu Results

Round three on the GNCC schedule was in Washington, Georgia for The General. The conditions on Sunday were sunny and the temperature was in the 50s, making it a good day for racing. Steve Holcombe had his best result at the GNCC as he continued to learn the style of riding required for the series. He was running in 5th before falling back and finishing 1.7 seconds behind 6th place. Jon Johnson and Evan Smith in the XC2 had mixed results on the day finishing 9th and 13th. Jay Lipscomb after running in the top 5 of the XC3, ran into an issue mid race that dictated his 9th place result.
Results:
Steve Holcombe – 7th Place | XC1
Jon Johnson – 9th Place | XC2
Evan Smith – 13th Place | XC2
Jay Lipscomb – 9th Place | XC3
Steve Holcombe
Factory 390 RR
“Happy with how round three went this past weekend. I didn’t get a great start but managed to make some good passes in lap one. It was fun to be in a battle the whole race with the others and get a feel for what the racing is like. I didn’t put myself in a great position the last half lap and ended 9th overall. A top 10 was the goal coming here so I’m happy with that. Time to head back home and get prepared for my season. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here and I’d like to thank the Beta US team for the help and support! Hopefully, I’ll see you guys again soon.”
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“The General wasn’t our best effort. We will learn from it and move on to the next round. I’m looking forward to getting back after it and showing what we are capable of.”
Evan Smith
Factory 250 RR
“Another building day at round three of the GNCC. We’re getting more and more comfortable and happy on the bike, look forward to showcasing all the hard work soon!”
Jay Lipscomb
Factory 125 RR
“The General GNCC started out pretty good. I had a top 3 start going into the woods and made my way into the lead and battled upfront the whole first lap before an issue cost me some time. After that, I just had to battle from the back which hurt my result. Looking forward to fixing the little errors and doing better at the next one.”
West Hare Scrambles
Round 1
Doyle, CA
March 13th, 2022
The West Hare Scramble opener was in Doyle, CA hosted by the Lassen Motorcycle Club. Zane Roberts won this event last year and was looking to repeat. His chances for repeating were looking good as he was even with the leader early on. However, he began suffering from arm pump which dropped him back. Zane was able to recover for a 2nd place finish.
Results:
Zane Roberts – 2nd Place | Pro
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“I had a fun time at the gnarly first round of AMA WHS! Got off to a bit of a slow start on the first couple laps and lost the tow of the leader, but overall super happy with how the bike and myself performed. The sand whoops were relentless but my 480 RR was eating them up. Looking forward to getting into some tighter tree races here soon and seeing if we can snag some wins!”
WORCS
Round 3
Lake Havasu, AZ
March 13th, 2022
Lake Havasu played host to the WORCS 3rd round. The track was extremely hard with a portion of it forcing the riders to make a turn two feet deep in the lake. Dare DeMartile was riding well on the day. He was in 4th when he ran into a problem in the pits mid-race which resulted in lost time. He was able to salvage some points by riding to a 6th place finish. Dare races next April 3rd in the NGPC series.
Results:
Dare DeMartile – 6th Place | Pro 450
Dare DeMartile
Factory 480 RR
“The race went well this weekend. Unfortunately, I had an issue in the pits at the halfway point when I was in a comfortable fourth. But I got back running and charged hard the last hour for a 6th place. I’m happy to get some points out of the weekend and ready for more racing!”
