CRISTIAN SÁNCHEZ CONFIRMED AS ESPORT RIDER FOR TEAM SUZUKI ECSTAR

Team Suzuki Press Office – July 9.

Team Suzuki Ecstar are pleased to announce that Cristian Sánchez Montenegro will continue representing the Team in the MotoGP eSport Championship for 2020. Formerly known as Cristianmm17, the 21 year old Esports fan has now changed his username to Williams_Cristian, after becoming one of the top digital players under the wing of Williams Esports Division.

His past participations in the MotoGP eSport Championship propelled him into the spotlight as one of the most fierce and competitive contenders of the season. He achieved two race victories and 3rd place overall in the final standings, only 5 points behind the championship winner.

Becoming an official Factory eSport rider, Sánchez and the Williams Esports division will be a fully integrated part of Team Suzuki Ecstar: Cristian and his digital avatar, as well as his digital version of the GSX-RR, will be proudly dressed in the very same silver-blue livery that Factory riders Alex Rins and Joan Mir will carry on track for the MotoGP World Championship. The partnership will also see him involved in other activities aimed to connect digital fans with the magic of racing in the MotoGP World Championship.

DAVIDE BRIVIO, Team Suzuki Ecstar Manager:

“I am very happy to count on Cristian Montenegro’s participation on behalf of the Suzuki Ecstar eSport Team. We have great memories from last year when he and his brother Adrian represented Team Suzuki Ecstar in the virtual championship created by MotoGP. Cristian won some races and managed to close the Championship with a brilliant third place finish. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Cristian for choosing Team Suzuki Ecstar again and I wish him luck, let’s see if this season he can be even closer to the title”.

CRISTIAN SÁNCHEZ MONTENEGRO, Suzuki Ecstar eSport Team rider:

“I’m super happy to be representing Team Suzuki Ecstar for the second year in a row. Last year was a really good, finishing on the podium at the end of the Championship, and I hope this season can be even better. It is very nice to be part of this team because it’s a very friendly atmosphere and you feel part of a family. I am proud and happy to stay with Suzuki, and I would like to thank Williams for giving me this opportunity to represent Suzuki, and for all their support and help in general”.

JAVIER GUERRA, Suzuki Ecstar eSport Team Coordinator:

”I worked closely with Suzuki Ecstar last season and it is a pleasure to continue collaborating with them as their eSport Team Coordinator. Working alongside a hard-working and positive team is part of my daily routine. The goal is clear and having Cristian on board gives the opportunity to do a good job in the MotoGP eSport season. I’m looking forward to working alongside the riders and team on this adventure!”

