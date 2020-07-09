Ducati Corse eSport team ready for 1st round of 2020 MotoGP eSport Championship

Andrea Saveri and the Ducati Corse eSport team are ready to return to action this Friday, 10th July 2020 at 6:30 PM Italian time, for the first round of the 2020 MotoGP eSport Championship.



Determined to retain the title obtained last year with the victory in the final round of Valencia, the 19-year-old from Borgo Panigale, also known by the nickname “AndrewZh”, will try immediately to be among the protagonists with the Virtual Desmosedici GP in the two races scheduled for the first round.



This year the 11 players of the championship, selected during the “Pro Draft” phase held last March, will compete with the MotoGP 20 videogame in four head-to-head rounds consisting of two races each.



Friday’s first event will see the riders competing at the iconic Mugello Circuit for Race 1, while Race 2 will have the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto as its stage. The points will be awarded following the same system used in the MotoGP World Championship, with 25 points up for grabs for the winner.



The first two races will be held online. They will be broadcast live on the MotoGP and MotoGP eSport websites, on their respective YouTube channels and Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch pages, as well as by selected television broadcasters, preceded by highlights of the qualifying.



The dates of the remaining three events and their format will be announced during the season based on the situation regarding the emergency.



Andrea Saveri aka AndrewZh (Ducati Corse eSport)

“It will be a bit strange to start the championship playing the first two races from home, but unfortunately at the moment, it is the only solution. This year the level is really high, but every season has its difficulties. I will try to give my best and get as many points as possible in the first two races for both me and Ducati!”