Danilo Petrucci Creates a Dream Debut in MotoAmerica

Sunnyvale, Calif., April 10, 2022 – Danilo Petrucci and the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC team started the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike season at Circuit of The Americas in perfect style with two dominant victories on the factory-backed Ducati Panigale V4 SBK.



The former double MotoGP race winner was in fine form across the two days of competition, dominating in both races despite this being his first competition on the Panigale.



Petrucci also had to content with the Dunlop control tire used in MotoAmerica, but that didn’t stop him as the stunning red and white Panigale roared to the win in front of Petrucci’s MotoGP friends and family, the paddock he’s spent the last 10 years competing in.



The wins place Petrucci on a perfect 50 point haul to lead the championship from Scholtz on 40 points heading into round two of the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship at Road Atlanta on April 22-24.



2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship Standing – Top 5

P1 – Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 50

P2 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 40

P3 – Cameron Petersen (Yamaha) 29

P4 – Richie Escalante (Suzuki) 20

P5 – Jake Lewis (Suzuki) 20



Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati #9): “It was a great day. We were concerned about the tire wear because we didn’t know which tire compound was better. Yesterday, we suffered a little with the rear tire but today we made a few changes on the set up because we didn’t have the chance to ride in the warm up, just straight into the race.” Petrucci said after race two. “Mathew Scholtz was really hard on braking and I didn’t want to crash with him so I got in front, closed the door a bit and tried to push as hard as possible. I created a gap and it was so nice to make a double victory on my MotoAmerica debut. I want to say thanks to the whole Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC team. We did an amazing job and now it’s onto Road Atlanta.”