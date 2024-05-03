NORRA MEXICAN 1000—DAY 4 & 5 UPDATE

In a display of endurance and intelligence, Alexander Smith aboard the Ducati DesertX Rally demonstrated his rally experience during the two-day NORRA Mexican 1000 Rally marathon stages, setting the stage for a showdown on the final day.



Smith completed over 417 miles on the route from San Ignacio to San Juanico, then after a night of the bikes being impounded at the bivouac, the long run from San Juanic to La Paz.



Smith’s determination on Special Stage 1 of Day Five saw him claim first place. In Special Stage 2, Smith was forced to conserve fuel in the latter stage, resulting in a slight loss of time, still finishing in second place.



“Two-day marathons are tough, long stages with no overnight assistance and limited fuel opportunities. However, I’m focused on closing out the final stage,” stated Alexander Smith. “I’m hoping for a technical navigation stage on the final day as that seems to be my strong suit for this race. I need to be smart tomorrow to close the gap and secure victory.”



With a total of 3 special stage wins out of 7, Smith is currently holding a close second place. He trails the leader by 22 minutes and 12 seconds, setting the stage for a nail-biting conclusion to the NORRA Mexican 1000 Rally.



Today marks the start of the final day of the NORRA Mexican 1000 Rally. Day Six starts on Friday, May 3rd, at 6:00 a.m. and will stretch from La Paz to San Jose Del Cabo.