Daytona Beach eighth round of AMA Supercross series International Speedway Results

Daytona Beach played host to the eighth round of the AMA Supercross series at the International Speedway. The daytime rain and the soft soil of the track made for a very challenging round. In the first heat race, Benny Bloss got a tremendous start and was in running second place during the first lap. He would continue to ride well and easily transfer into the main event with a sixth-place finish in the heat race. In the main event, Bloss didn’t have a great start and was back in seventeenth place after the first lap. But Bloss would settle into the race and methodically make his way through the field. On the second to last lap of the race, he was running in eleventh place but was able to make the pass and hold on for tenth place. Bloss piloted his Factory 450 RX to a historic finish as the first top-ten finish for Beta Motorcycles in Supercross.
Results:
Benny Bloss » 10th Place » 450 SX
Factory 450 RX
“Beyond happy with the result in Daytona. I finally put together a full solid day of riding. It’s extremely exciting for me to be able to get Beta its first top ten finish in Supercross. I know that we can still achieve more so I’m going to get back to work and try to be better in Alabama.”
