Goals for Husqvarna Motorcycles with launch of 2024 Moto3 and Moto2 Grand Prix

Collin Veijer, 19 years old from the Netherlands, and Tatsuzki Suzuki, 26 from Japan, will steer the new generation FR 250 GP motorcycles in Moto3. The IntactGP crew will be hoping to follow on from a tremendous 2023 where they captured 2nd and 7th positions in the championship, two victories and thirteen podiums: three of those trophies snared by Veijer as one of the standout rookies of the class. They were also lauded as the best squad with P1 in the Teams standings, courtesy of their unbeatable consistency. Veijer has looked sharp in pre-season tests and with another year of personal and professional growth is raising his bar for 2024. Next to him is the incoming Suzuki for what will be his tenth season in Moto3. The Japanese has made eight podium appearances, three of those from the top step, including success in 2023.

Husqvarna Motorcycles chases points and progress in Moto2 for the second year in a row. The IntactGP team will rely on the natural talent of Darryn Binder, 26, from South Africa, once more, and double-up with ability and potential thanks to incoming rookie (and 2023 European Moto2 Champion) Senna Agius, 18 from Australia, who completed four replacement outings last season for the team and will be slightly wise to the speed and demands of the incredibly tight intermediate contest.

MotoGP returns to Lusail and Qatar for the traditional ‘round one’ of the championship. The circuit underwent extensive renovations in 2023 and was subsequently shuffled later in the schedule to November for the penultimate fixture. Now, Lusail is back as the focal point for all action-starved international motorcycle racing fans as another Grand Prix campaign gets ready to go: the 76th in fact, as MotoGP celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2024. The competition will be fascinating for Moto3 and Moto2 thanks to the use of a new single tyre supplier and connotations for limits, adjustment and circuit knowledge.

Moto3 Free Practice opens the whole calendar at 14.00 local time on Friday (two hours ahead of CET). The Grand Prix of Qatar races start at 15.00 (Moto3), 16.15 (Moto2) and 18.00 (MotoGP) CET on Sunday.

Collin Veijer, Moto3: “We managed to be in the top ten consistently at the tests and also the top five so I think this year we can be very competitive and look to the first five at all the races. It will be difficult because there will be a lot of fast names going for that group. I think we can have a very nice season and to go for as many podiums as we can. I think we have improved from last year and we’ll be strong for 2024.”

Tatsuki Suzuki, Moto3: “I don’t want to rush into this season. Of course, it is important to start well and make progress…but it will be a really long championship and I’m sure if we work hard then we can get to the front of the races as soon as possible. The objective is to fight for the title. The new bike gives me a lot of confidence and I can work calmly, easier and with more focus.” : “I don’t want to rush into this season. Of course, it is important to start well and make progress…but it will be a really long championship and I’m sure if we work hard then we can get to the front of the races as soon as possible. The objective is to fight for the title. The new bike gives me a lot of confidence and I can work calmly, easier and with more focus.”

Darryn Binder, Moto2: “It’s difficult to have expectations heading to Qatar because the entry of Pirelli and the change of the tyres this year mixes things up quite a bit. We’ll need to see how it unfolds in the first races. Staying with the same team, same bike and same people brings me a lot of confidence. I’m feeling fit and fast and I’m only looking forwards now. I think my best result was a 6th place last year, so I want to start-off somewhere around there and keep improving. I want to be in the top ten every race and around the fight for the top five; if you can keep doing that then you’ll be in the shout, for sure.”

Senna Agius, Moto2: “If we keep calm, work in the correct way and aim for the best then I don’t see why we cannot go for Grand Prix points in the first race. I’m keeping my feet on the ground while remaining quite optimistic. I’m eager to get underway and to see what we can do.”

Peter Öttl, Team Manager Moto3: “Collin showed his potential in his rookie season with Pole Positions, podiums and even his first victory so it was interesting to see how he managed the testing days and easy to see that he carries even more potential for the top three in 2024. He was fast over one lap but also with used tyres he was competitive over the race distance. On the other side with Tatsuki he brings experience from another brand and needs some time to adapt his style to the FR 250 GP. We made the first steps but we have to consider that he’ll take a while to find the limits and we have to support him in the maximum way possible so he can think about his targets. Our team is really experienced, and I trust my staff a lot. We have proven that we can be at the top and our team rankings have shown that. We will try to continue in that way. Our Husqvarna Motorcycles model is completely new and has demonstrated some decent steps. I think we are in a good position in terms of the equipment. Thanks to all the guys for the work so far: we are now ready for Qatar!”

Jürgen Lingg, Team Manager Moto2: “We are all well prepared for the new season and can hardly wait to be on the grid under the floodlights in Qatar! The competitiveness in the Moto2 category is extremely high this year and it will be exciting to see which riders get along best over the race distance with the new Pirelli tyres. For us, there are also the new WP suspension elements that we have been using since this year and have already tested in preparation. Darryn had a difficult rookie season in 2023 and he desperately needed the winter break to recover from the injuries he suffered. We are pleased that he is now fit again and the motivation is there. For Senna Agius a new chapter in his career begins with the Moto2 World Championship. At just 18 years of age, he is one of the youngest competitors in the field and a rookie. He only knows only a few racetracks; the rest from TV and the games console! Nevertheless, he is a great talent, and diligence and discipline will enable him to adapt quickly. We would like to thank all our partners and sponsors in advance for making this exciting project possible.”

Jens Hainbach, Vice President Sports Management Road Racing: “We’re excited about the 2024 season with the IntactGP Husqvarna Motorcycles team in both Moto3 and Moto2. For Moto3 the reasons are obvious, the guys took two riders to the front of an entertaining championship last year and were in contention for that #1 plate right up until the penultimate round. One of those racers – Collin – will start his second campaign with us and we welcome another rider – Tatsuki – with a lot of promise. The FR 250 GP has had a comprehensive overhaul, and we know the motorcycle will bring the speed and the right tools for the guys to obtain the results they are chasing. We hope to see Darryn’s real pace in Moto2 this year after some hard knocks and bad luck in his debut attempt in 2023, meanwhile Senna continues his development after pocketing the European title and having some eye-catching GP wildcards. We hope there will be trophies, we know there will be excitement and we cannot wait to get going.”