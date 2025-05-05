DENVER VICTORY ENABLES CHASE SEXTON TO INCH CLOSER IN 450SX TITLE FIGHT

DENVER, Colo. – A sixth victory of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship season tonight in Denver has enabled Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider Chase Sexton to climb to within nine points of the 450SX points lead with a single round remaining in the series. In 250SX West, Julien Beaumer returned to the podium in what was a well-earned second-place finish.

Sexton charged to the fastest qualifying time onboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, clearing the field by over one second as he quickly acclimated to the track layout situated within the Empower Field at Mile High stadium.

A convincing Heat Race victory set up the number 4 well for the Main Event, with 2023 champion Sexton wasting no time in getting to the front, racing to a decisive 10-second victory at the 16th round of the season, and capturing valuable points towards his championship aspirations.

Chase Sexton: “I was pretty fired up from the first lap of the Main Event after we all got a bit close during the first rhythm lane. At that point, I just wanted to get to the lead, and I knew that I could run some good laps, so getting out front and breaking away was my goal. I made an aggressive move by my standards on [Cooper Webb], but we’re both going for a championship and have a lot of respect for each other. At the same time, we both really want to win.”

450SX teammate Aaron Plessinger powered his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to the fourth-fastest qualifying time in the afternoon, before racing to a second-place finish in his Heat Race in what was his first visit to Denver.

A steady ride by ‘The Cowboy’ in the Main Event saw Plessinger commence the race in P5, which is a position he would hold throughout the duration of the encounter, with a welcomed top-five performance the end result.

Aaron Plessinger: “This was my first time in Denver, and it was tough! I had an exceptional qualifying, but after that, I struggled. If you know me, I’m more of a soft dirt kind of guy, so the conditions here were challenging. I still got a top-five out of it, so I can’t really ask for a whole lot more – we’re here and in the fight with the team, we turned the season around, and have one to go in Salt Lake.”

Equipped with the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, Beaumer arrived in Colorado with a laser-focused mentality, posting the fastest time in combined qualifying, before an early race fall in his Heat Race saw the number 23 move up the order from 16th to sixth position.

A mid-field start saw Beaumer’s work cut out for him in the 250SX West Main Event, however, a determined ride saw the teenager charge his way through the field, relentlessly pursuing the front as he eventually finished in a well-earned second place. He’s currently P3 in the standings entering next week’s finale.

Julien Beaumer: “I had a chip on my shoulder coming here in Denver. It’s been a rough couple of weeks for me, and I felt like what I was doing during the week just wasn’t translating. I had to come out tonight and perform, and I think I did that. Taking that beating in Philly made me realize that I needed to look at myself in the mirror and figure something out… We went to work after that.”

Next Race: May 10 – Salt Lake City, Utah

Results 450SX Class – Denver

1. Chase Sexton (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

2. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

3. Justin Cooper (Yamaha)

4. Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna)

5. Aaron Plessinger (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

12. Justin Hill (KTM)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 16 of 17 rounds

1. Cooper Webb, 347 points

2. Chase Sexton, 338

3. Ken Roczen, 271

5. Malcolm Stewart, 255

6. Aaron Plessinger, 239

7. Justin Barcia, 185

Results 250SX West Class – Denver

1. Haiden Deegan (Yamaha)

2. Julien Beaumer (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

3. Garrett Marchbanks (Kawasaki)

Standings 250SX West Class 2025 after 9 of 10 rounds

1. Haiden Deegan, 196 points

2. Cole Davies, 171

3. Julien Beaumer, 167