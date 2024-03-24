Domination in Moto2 and Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 wins a heated Moto3

|Aron Canet (Fantic Racing/Kalex) dominates in Moto2™ and Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3/GASGAS) wins a heated Moto3™ race down to the final lap
|In the Portuguese GP, two Spanish riders triumphed, Aron Canet (Fantic Racing/Kalex) in Moto2™ and Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3/GASGAS) in Moto3™, in races which were hard fought and spectacular down to the last lap.
Excellent performance by Pirelli tyres which allowed the riders in both categories to set new all-time records – both track records and race records – even improving on the overall race times, all to the advantage of the show and the competition.
Extremely fast races and constant improvements
· In Moto2™ choices were unanimous for the rear tyre. In fact, all the riders used the soft SC0 compound. For the front, unlike in Moto3, the soft SC1 was the most popular (17 out of 27 riders). Front tyre choice for the riders on the podium differed, with winner Aron Canet (Fantic Racing/Kalex) on SC2 and Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team/Kalex) and pole man Manuel Gonzalez (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2/Kalex) on SC1.
· In Moto2™, Fermín Aldeguer (Beta Tools SpeedUp/Boscoscuro) set the new race lap record with a time of 1’42.221 on the eleventh lap, almost 3 tenths better than the record set by Remy Gardner in 2020 (1’42’504) and the overall race time also improved slightly compared with last year.
· Various tyre combinations were seen on the Moto3™ grid, all equally effective. Of the three riders on the podium, for example, the winner, Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3/GASGAS), used the medium SC2 solution on both axles, whereas Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo/KTM), second, chose the soft SC1 on both front and rear, and Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI/KTM), third, opted for the SC2 at the front and the SC1 at the rear. Overall, in Moto2™, the SC2 was the front tyre most used in the race (18 out of 26 riders), whereas the SC1 was the rear tyre preferred by 15 riders out of 26.
· The Moto3™ race was 18 seconds faster than 2023, with an average improvement per lap of almost 1 second. David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team/CFMOTO) set the new race lap record with a time of 1’46.985 on the sixth lap, improving by almost 6 tenths on the previous record set by Deniz ÖNCÜ in 2023 in 1’47.563.