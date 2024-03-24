Fantastic show at Barcelona with 1-2 win and lead WorldSBK points table

Alvaro Bautista was the protagonist of a spectacular Sunday. Nicolò Bulega closed the second round of the 2024 WorldSBK season with first place in the championship standings.



The Pirelli Catalunya Round provided plenty of excitement right from the Superpole Race, which ended with a P3 of the reigning World Champion, who started from 11th position and made a fantastic comeback



Bautista was then perfect in Race-2 holding from lap 10 a race pace that was impregnable even for his teammate.

For Nicolò Bulega the satisfaction of a solid second place in Race-2 (P4 in Superpole Race) allows him to return home with first place in the Superbike World Championship standings with a 12-point advantage on Alvaro Bautista.



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“This is a great result at the end of a weekend that was not easy. We managed to recover position after position starting from P14 in Race 1 due to a penalty that I didn’t understand. For this, I want to thank the team with whom we did a great job. See you in Assen.”



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #11)

“We adopted a different strategy today than in Race 1 and the choice proved to be a good one. I am very happy with what we did this weekend also because this is a track I like but not one of my favourites, like for example Assen. We go home with a lot of confidence and a feeling that is growing more and more every day”.





WorldSSP

Adrian Huertas fails to replicate the splendid victory of Race-1. The Spanish rider starts well and defends the first place until the red flag stops the race. After the second start Huertas fights for the win with Manzi (Yamaha) but with two laps to go he is forced to go long at Turn 1 and ends up with a crash.



Adrian Huertas (Aruba.it Racin WSSP #99)

“It’s a real shame because we had all the right cards to be able to close this round with two wins. However, I am satisfied because we showed that we are very competitive.”