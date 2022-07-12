Donington up Next for GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team is gearing up for the fifth round of the 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship season at Donington Park after a five-week break, with Garrett Gerloff and Kohta Nozane eager to return to action at the British venue.

Previously in Misano, Gerloff managed to score a pair of top 10 finishes in Race 1 and the Superpole Race with eight and ninth, while unfortunately he was unable to finish Race 2 after a promising start.

The 26-year-old American heads into the weekend with good memories of Donington Park, having clinched a second-place finish in Race 2 there last year, his best WorldSBK feature race result to date.

On the other side of the box, Nozane added more points to his 2022 tally with 12th in Race 1. The Japanese rider narrowly missed out in Sunday’s races, but will be looking to convert his improved pace into top 10 results. Having missed last year’s visit to Donington due to injury, this will be his first outing at the legendary 4.02 km circuit.

After the Free Practice sessions and Superpole qualifier, Race 1 will get underway at 14:00 local time (GMT+1) on Saturday, with Race 2 starting exactly 24 hours later on Sunday, following the SPRC at 11:00.

Garrett Gerloff:

“I’m so excited for Donington, I love the British fans and energy. The track to me is pretty special, there’s a lot of history and it reminds me of a lot of American tracks that are really close to my heart. We had a nice weekend last year for the most part and I’d love to have a similar one this time. I cannot wait to get there and be back with my team after this little break.”

Kohta Nozane:

“It’s nice to be back after some time off. I cannot wait to be in Donington Park as unfortunately I missed it last year. The circuit has a lot of history and I believe I’ll enjoy it. So, we’ll focus on learning the track quickly to have a solid weekend and get good results. I’ll race as strong as I can in front of the amazing British fans this weekend.”