Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK Return to Racing at the Team’s Home Round

After a five-week hiatus, Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Andrea Locatelli return to race at Donington Park this weekend for the fifth round of the 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship in the UK, from 15-17 July.

Located three hours from Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK’s HQ in Dorset, Donington is the team’s home round of the championship with many partners, friends, family and fans expected to attend over the weekend to show their support for the team and its riders.

Defending WorldSBK Champion Razgatlıoğlu celebrated his first win of the 2022 season last time out in Misano, and heads to Donington confident of the opportunity to add up to three more victories to that tally at one of his favourite circuits.

In 2021, the Turkish ace put on a show for the history books when he carved his way through the field from 13th on the grid in damp conditions to second position in just one lap of the 4.023km circuit – a race he went on to win against title rival Jonathan Rea. It was one of two wins that weekend which enabled Razgatlıoğlu to take the championship lead for the first time last year. While the gap to the front is larger this time round, the goal remains the same – to challenge for victory in every race.

Teammate Locatelli’s goals are also clear, to close the gap to the front group of riders – Razgatlıoğlu and competitors Rea and Bautista – and challenge for podiums. The 25-year-old Italian currently lies fourth in the Riders’ Championship with a small buffer to the chasing pack, a credit to his consistent run of top six results in 2022.

Both Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK riders will return to the track at Donington on Friday morning with Free Practice 1 at 10:30 (BST) followed by Free Practice 2 from 15:00, as the UK enjoys a nationwide heat wave across this week with temperatures in Derby predicted to reach up to 33 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu:

“In Misano on Sunday, we made a big improvement with the bike set-up and I enjoyed the Superpole Race a lot – first win of the season was good but I need more! I am happy to be riding like my style and enjoying, also the race pace was incredibly fast, so I hope we can continue in Donington and fight for the wins again. I love Donington track, it is one of my favourites with hard braking and nice high speed flow in the other part – also, very nice memories from last year and before. We finished Misano in a good way and I am feeling ready for the UK round. I have a lot of motivation to win and I am excited to jump back on my R1 again on Friday morning.”

Andrea Locatelli:

“We hope for the good weather in Donington! Last year the weather was quite strange and it was the first time I rode the R1 WorldSBK at Donington, so it was not easy. In Race 1 on Saturday, I had a big crash on the second corner – but on the Friday, we worked really well and I had a good feeling with the bike. For sure, we can start again with a good feeling at Donington this year because we arrive after a lot races with more experience. Now I want to try to close the gap to the front, stay with the front group and fight for a good position. I think we can do this and after the break we will arrive at the track ready – we try to push 100% and trust in myself to do a good job because it’s also a special home race for our team.”