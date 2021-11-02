Double podium at final round of ESBK Spanish Superbike Championship

Team Suzuki Press Office – November 1.

Naomichi Uramoto: GSX-R1000 – 3-2

Naomichi Uramoto raced to a double podium with third and second positions at the weekend’s final round of the ESBK Spanish Superbike Championship at the Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto.

The Japanese rider was determined to get over his frustration from the previous sixth round last week and started his race weekend working on improving machine settings, finishing sixth fastest in FP1 and third in FP2.

Saturday saw wet conditions and on his first time attack, lapped at 1’52.959 and emerged on top. He was the only rider to make it in the 52s until the end of the session when Oscar Gutierrez made the 52s but was 0.009 seconds short giving Uramoto his first Pole Position of the season.

Rain made the start of Race 1 a wet race. Uramoto chose the softer compound on his rain tyres. The race was red flagged immediately due to heavy rain and postponed for 30 minutes and a shortened 10-lap race. Uramoto made a great start and pulled away from his rivals, but as the track started to dry out, his rain tyres faded and he dropped to third.

Sunday’s Race 2 showed similar conditions but the rain stopped just before the start, leaving both dry and wet sections throughout the track. While his rivals chose rain tyres, Uramoto opted to use the intermediate tyre on the rear. Starting from third on the grid, he started the race carefully, which forced him to sacrifice positions. However, his choice of the rear tyre gave him a crucial advantage in the dry sections, allowing him to advance his position and he gained his position back to third by Lap 4 and took second on the sixth lap.

Uramoto finished his final race of the of the season in second place and sixth in the series on 159 points.

Naomichi Uramoto:

“I wanted to win so bad so this wasn’t the result I wished for, but considering the situation I was throughout the season, I am happy that I was able to take pole and finish both races on the podium. I am really thankful that my team worked hard for me. I would also like to thank Suzuki, JEG Racing, all the sponsors that supported me, and last but not least, my fans who have cheered me on for the whole season. I hope I can let you know of my plans for next season as early as possible. Thank you sincerely for the support!”

Results:

Qualifying: Pole Position 1’52.959.

Race 1: 3rd – Fastest Lap 1’54.442.

Race 2: 2nd – Fastest Lap 1’53.527.

Championship Standings: 6th – 159 points.