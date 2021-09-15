Seaside round of MotoGP Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli Italy

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 15.

There’s no time to stop or take stock after Aragón for the MotoGP™ paddock personnel, as they move immediately onto Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli in Italy for the 14th round of the season.

Team Suzuki Ecstar were left wanting more after their visit to Motorland Aragón last weekend. Alex Rins achieved 12th place after starting 20th on the grid but he struggled with feeling onboard his GSX-RR and felt that 12th was his limit on Sunday. And while Joan Mir managed a great third place finish, he had hoped to battle for victory. However, the riders’ efforts put Suzuki up to third in the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ standings.

Mir has fond memories of the track located close to San Marino when he took third and second here last year in the double-header, as well as additional podiums in the Moto3 class. Rins is yet to score a MotoGP™ podium here but he has achieved two wins and a podium in the smaller classes.

Universally recognised as the ‘seaside round’ due to its location close to several popular holiday destinations along Italy’s Adriatic coast, Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli is a classic on the calendar. First constructed in 1972, it has undergone several modifications to make it the circuit it is today. With its 16 corners and a longest straight of just 530 metres it’s a physically demanding track with plenty of tight turns and overtaking hot spots.

Curiosity – GP of Misano: It is one of the most long-standing GPs on the calendar, with the first event taking place in 1980. It boasts one of the most technical layouts of the season. The riders go through 35 gear changes per lap.

Joan Mir:

“Last year at the Misano double header I kept my title campaign on track with a third place and a second place finish, so obviously I have happy memories from here. It’s a tricky track, with lots of tight corners and it usually produces exciting racing with lots of quick riders. Last weekend in Aragón I got on the podium, and even though I felt I had more potential than third, I’m glad that I was able to get decent points and it felt good to celebrate with my team. We’ll be pushing again this weekend in Misano.”

Alex Rins:

“I was pretty disappointed last weekend. On one hand I was glad to recover quite a few places compared with my grid, but it was a shame not to achieve more. Anyway, my motivation is still high and I’m ready to attack Misano with my GSX-RR. This circuit is always a fun one to ride and it can suit our bike quite well, so let’s see what’s possible!”

Shinichi Sahara – Project Leader & Team Director:

“After Aragón we move directly to Misano. These back-to-back races are hard work but they can also be quite nice because you keep the momentum and you’re always ready. Our riders gave their maximum last time out, and even though they were both hungry for more, we’re feeling quite satisfied. We know there’s more work to be done, and we’ll continue to push, but our motivation is high and we’d like to stand on the podium again as we did here last year.”