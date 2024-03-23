Enter in dealership for your chance to win a new a 2024 Indian Scout Sixty

Stop by your local dealer on Saturday, March 23rd to experience our iconic lineup, take a test ride, and check out our current promotions.

Plus, enter in dealership for your chance to win a new 2024 Indian Scout Sixty.

Contact your local dealer for details.

SPRING RIDING GUIDE

It’s time to get out there. Make sure you and your bike are ready. Now is the best time to gear up for the road ahead with savings on all Parts, Service & Gear. BORN FROM ICONS

Get ready to ride with savings on all parts, service & gear. Plus, explore limited time offers on select models.

SCHEDULE A TEST RIDE

Take advantage of in store offers with up to $100 off all Indian Motorcycle parts, service, and gear.*

Get 20% off all eFTR Electric Youth Bikes***.

UP TO $100 OFF ALL PARTS & ACCESSORIES, PLUS $50 OFF SERVICE

UP TO $100 OFF ALL CLOTHING & GEAR $10 OFF OIL CHANGE KITS

*Restrictions: Valid from March 1 – April 30, 2024, spend $100 (in local currency – USD or CAD) on qualifying Indian motorcycle parts, apparel and accessories and receive $20 (in local currency – USD or CAD) off purchase. Spend $250 (in local currency – USD or CAD) on qualifying Indian motorcycle parts, apparel and accessories and receive $50 (in local currency – USD or CAD) off purchase. Spend $500 (in local currency – USD or CAD) on qualifying Indian motorcycle parts, apparel and accessories and receive $100 (in local currency – USD or CAD) off purchase. All eftr products excluded from promotion. Applicable tax, shipping and handling fees do not count toward minimum required purchase amount. Discount is applied after applicable tax, shipping and handling fees are added. Applicable tax, shipping and handling fees do not qualify for discount and are the responsibility of the purchasing consumer. Offer is valid online at Indian Motorcycle America’s First Motorcycle Company, and in store at authorized Indian motorcycle dealerships in Canada and the united states. Offer may only be combined with other parts, garage, garments & accessories (“pg&a”) coupons, discounts, offers or promotions. While supplies last. Offer has no cash value and cannot be applied to past transactions. Conditions and restrictions apply. For complete details on this offer, visit Indian Motorcycle America’s First Motorcycle Company

**Restrictions: Valid from March 1 – April 30, 2024. Purchase a qualifying Indian motorcycle oil change kit and receive $10 (in local currency – USD or CAD) off the kit. Get $50 (in local currency – USD or CAD) off any service performed in the service department of an authorized Indian motorcycle dealership. At least one (1) current or clearance Indian motorcycle “pg&a” part number (parts, garments and/or accessories) must be present on the service receipt for discount to apply. Applicable tax, shipping and handling fees do not count toward minimum required purchase amount. Discount is applied after applicable tax, shipping and handling fees are added. Applicable tax, shipping and handling fees do not qualify for discount and are the responsibility of the purchasing consumer. Limit (1) $50 off service coupon per transaction can be submitted. Limit two (2) $10 off oil change kit coupons per transaction can be submitted. Oil change kit offer is valid online at Indian Motorcycle America’s First Motorcycle Company, oil change kit offer and service offer valid in store at authorized Indian motorcycle dealerships in Canada and the united states. Offer may only be combined with other parts, garage, garments & accessories (“pg&a”) coupons, discounts, offers or promotions. While supplies last. Offer has no cash value and cannot be applied to past transactions. Conditions and restrictions apply. For complete details on this offer, visit Indian Motorcycle America’s First Motorcycle Company

***Restrictions: Valid from March 1 – April 30, 2024, receive 20% off msrp (in local currency – USD or CAD) on qualifying Indian motorcycle electric bikes (eftr mini, eftr jr, – part numbers 2889573, 2890111, 2884726). Applicable tax, shipping and handling fees do not count toward minimum required purchase amount. Discount is applied after applicable tax, shipping and handling fees are added. Applicable tax, shipping and handling fees do not qualify for discount and are the responsibility of the purchasing consumer. Offer is valid online at Indian Motorcycle America’s First Motorcycle Company , and in store at authorized Indian motorcycle dealerships in Canada and the united states. Offer may only be combined with other qualifying parts, garage, garments & accessories (“pg&a”), discounts, offers or promotions. While supplies last. Offer has no cash value and cannot be applied to past transactions. Conditions and restrictions apply. For complete details on this offer, visit Indian Motorcycle America’s First Motorcycle Company

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Sweepstakes starts March 22, 2024 at 8:00 am Central Time (CT) & ends 11:59 pm CT on March 24, 2024 (“Giveaway Period”). The Giveaway Period is subject to change at Sponsor’s discretion if for any unforeseen reason the Giveaway cannot be conducted as planned. Open only to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States, District of Columbia and Canada (excluding Quebec) who, at the time of entry are 18 years of age or older and who have reached the age of majority in their place of residence. Void in Quebec, outside of Canada and 50 US, & where prohibited or restricted by law. Giveaway is subject to all applicable federal, state, provincial, and local laws and regulations.

All third party trademarks and related content are the property of their respective owners.

The following email is intended for Canada residents only. Consult your authorized Indian Motorcycle dealer for more details.

Indian Motorcycle® is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polaris Inc. When you're enjoying your new Indian motorcycle, always wear a helmet and protective eyewear and clothing and insist that your passenger do the same. Ride within the limits of the law and your own abilities. Read and understand your owner's manual. Never ride under the influence of drugs or alcohol.