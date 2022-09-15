final round of 2022 EWC 85th Bol d’Or 24-Hour in France

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 14.

Defending World Champions Yoshimura Suzuki Endurance Racing Team head to the final round of 2022 EWC, the 85th Bol d’Or 24-Hour in France with a 23-point lead this weekend.

Riders Gregg Black, Sylvain Guintoli, Kazuki Watanabe and reserve rider Christian Iddon will be on track tomorrow at the 5.674 km Circuit Paul Ricard for the opening practice and qualifying sessions aboard the Yoshimura SERT Motul GSX-R1000R.

In this 100th anniversary of the historic event – the third 24-hour race of the season – a total of seven teams could be crowned FIM EWC World Champions because of a total of 85 points available, making this one of the greatest and most exciting finales the series has ever seen.

Yesterday the riders were out on track for some pre-practice and qualifying set-up laps, but it all begins tomorrow, with Yoshimura SERT Motul confident with the race plan.

Said Gregg Black: “The goal is to win the championship and we’ll score the points we need to score during the race. If we’re third in the race and that’s enough points to win the championship, we’ll finish third. If we need to finish second and we need to catch some guys in front, then we’ll push to win the championship. It just depends. We’re intelligent enough as riders and as a team to know how to manage the situation, we’ve managed it in the past.

“We just need to keep concentrating on our job. We were strong at Le Mans and we took that pace over to Spa and we showed we were competitive also at Suzuka and I’m sure we’ll be competitive at Paul Ricard. A top three finish is our main goal, if we can win the race without taking too many risks we’ll do that.”

BOL D’OR PROVISIONAL TIMETABLE:

Key FIM EWC timings (all CET):

Thursday 15 September:

08h50-10h50: Free Practice

14h50-15h10: First Qualifying (Blue Rider)

15h20-15h40: First Qualifying (Yellow Rider)

15h50-16h10: First Qualifying (Red Rider)

16h20-16h40: First Qualifying (Green Rider)

20h30-21h30: Night Practice

Friday 16 September:

09h55-10h15: Second Qualifying (Blue Rider)

10h25-10h45: Second Qualifying (Yellow Rider)

10h55-11h15: Second Qualifying (Red Rider)

11h25-11h45: Second Qualifying (Green Rider)

11h55 (approx.): Post-Qualifying press conference

Saturday 17 September:

08h30-09h15: Warm-up

15h00: Start of 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or

Sunday 18 September:

15h00: Finish of 100th-anniversary Bol d’Or

15h30 (approx.): Post-race press conference