FIM Superbike World Championship back in action at iconic TT Circuit Assen

Sixth Fastest for GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team on Friday at Assen

The FIM Superbike World Championship is back in action at the iconic TT Circuit Assen, with the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team going sixth fastest with Garrett Gerloff, while Kohta Nozane ended the day 18th on combined times.

In Free Practice 1, American rider Gerloff finished the session sixth quickest on a 1’35.384, with teammate Nozane going 16th on a 1’37.203. Both riders managed to complete long runs, while enduring strong winds in both FP1 and FP2.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team riders improved their performances in the afternoon, making steps forwards at the 4.542 km circuit. Japan’s Nozane achieved his best lap, a 1’36.677, seeing him go 18th on the time sheets, while Gerloff ran a 1’34.999 to secure a top five spot in FP2.

Both riders will be back on track tomorrow, firstly with FP3 at 09:00 (CET). That will be followed by the Tissot Superpole qualifying at 11:00 and Race 1 at 14:00.

Garrett Gerloff: P6 – 1’34.999

“I don’t feel too bad on the bike, but a lot of wind made the day a bit difficult for me. It’s not ideal but we were still able to do decent times and the consistency could be better, even if it’s not too bad. I expect to be closer to the top and we’ll try something tomorrow to improve our performance. Last year I felt great at this circuit; the setup we have now is not far from what we had in 2021 but we’ll try to get even closer to that one. Anyway, the feeling is good and I just want to have a good qualifying session tomorrow.”

Kohta Nozane: P18 – 1’36.677

“The first day here in Assen was not easy to manage due to strong wind. Anyway, conditions are the same for everyone, so we have to try our best and this is what we are doing right now. My target for today was a 1’35, but unfortunately I could not put all my best sectors together, but there’s margin to improve tomorrow. We’ll work hard before FP3 and Superpole to be ready as much as we can to make a step forward.”