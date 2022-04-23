Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Star Ready to Break Some Hearts in Georgia

Sunnyvale, Calif., April 22, 2022 – Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) is learning fast at his first MotoAmerica meeting at Road Atlanta.



The championship leader completed two sessions at Georgia’s premier racing venue, running an impressive 32 laps, more than any other rider, as he adapts to the unique demands of the circuit.



Petrucci’s 13 lap session in the first qualifying session saw the Italian post a 1:24.585 to finish 0.338s behind Yamaha’s pacesetter, Jake Gagne—an impressive performance given his very limited experience of Road Atlanta.



Qualifying 1 Results—Top 5

P1 – Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:24.247

P2 – Mathew Scholtz (Yamaha) 1:24.470

P3 – Danilo Petrucci (Ducati) 1:24.585

P4 – Jake Lewis (Suzuki) 1:25.458

P5 – Hector Barbera (BMW) 1:25.953



Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati #9): “It’s a completely new track for me. I just studied a bit of video, but the reality is very different,” Petrucci said. “It’s a big difference compared to the tracks I am used to racing in Europe, which are larger and with less walls! We need to make some adjustments to the bike and I still need to learn the secrets of this track. It’s just my first day and I’m happy to be just 0.3 seconds from pole. I think for tomorrow we can be right there in the fight with Jake (Gagne), Mathew (Scholtz) and hopefully also Cam (Petersen). We just need to change a few things and we will be ready to race tomorrow.”



Qualifying 2 will be held at 10:15 am EDT.