Focus on full fitness for returning motocross AMA SX450 season

Despite injuring his knee at the 14th round of the championship in Atlanta, Tomac rode on to secure his second premier-class title a round early in front of an adoring hometown crowd in Denver just two weeks later. It amounted to a storybook ending for his historic debut season aboard the Yamaha YZ450F. With just four weeks before the start of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the three-time 450MX Champion will focus on rehabilitation to get back to 100% for the season opener in Pala, California.