Focus on full fitness for returning motocross AMA SX450 season

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Eli Tomac will sit out of this weekend’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale to focus on returning to full fitness for the upcoming outdoor season. The newly crowned champ will be on hand at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, and looks forward to celebrating his 450SX title with the fans.
Despite injuring his knee at the 14th round of the championship in Atlanta, Tomac rode on to secure his second premier-class title a round early in front of an adoring hometown crowd in Denver just two weeks later. It amounted to a storybook ending for his historic debut season aboard the Yamaha YZ450F. With just four weeks before the start of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the three-time 450MX Champion will focus on rehabilitation to get back to 100% for the season opener in Pala, California.
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing 450 Team Manager
“Obviously, with the title in the bag, it made the most sense for Eli to rest up and get back to feeling 100% for the outdoor season. It’s been an incredible year, and we look forward to celebrating this weekend with the fans.”
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“Winning the championship at my home race was pretty amazing. I’d love to be on track this weekend, but we need to focus on rehabbing my knee and getting back to 100% for the outdoors. I’m looking forward to being in Salt Lake this weekend and celebrating our championship with the fans.”