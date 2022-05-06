Team Honda HRC Hunter Lawrence’s top three motorcycle choices

In number four of our “Racer Favorites” series, we asked Team Honda HRC Hunter Lawrence for his three top 2022 Honda motorcycle choices. Here they are.

“I like the CRF450R because it has so much torque and power. Even if you’re not racing, it’s just fun to ride.”

2022 Honda CRF450R: THE MACHINE OF CHAMPIONS.

Introducing the 2022 Honda CRF450R…

Honda’s CRF450R continues to be the powersports industry’s benchmark motocrosser, with the most wins so far in the 2021 AMA Supercross series and, together with its limited-edition CRF450RWE sibling, the most U.S. sales of any MX model. For 2022, the legendary machine gets an updated ECU for enhanced drivability, particularly in the lower rev ranges, while suspension valving is revised for better holdup and improved balance. “Razor Sharp Cornering” continues as the model’s theme, with three main focus areas: power, handling and consistency. Unsurprisingly for the platform campaigned by Team Honda HRC riders Ken Roczen and Chase Sexton, as well as FIM World Champion Tim Gajser, the CRF450R continues to draw lessons from Honda Racing Corporation’s global race program.

When it comes to winning, the Honda CRF450R is the machine championships are made of. And after your first ride, you’ll know why. The engine makes tremendous, instant power, thanks to Honda’s exclusive Unicam® design. The chassis is an active part of the handling equation, backed up with premium Showa suspension at both ends. But what the spec charts can’t show is the level of refinement that only Honda brings to the class, all with the goal of letting you rail through the corners, flatten out the whoops, ace the rhythm sections and do it lap after lap with incredible precision.

Looking for the best of the best? Then check out our CRF450RWE (WE for Works Edition). We’ve fine-tuned it with special touches like an exclusive Yoshimura exhaust, Twin Air filter, Throttle Jockey seat cover, Hinson clutch basket and cover, premium DID DirtStar LT-X rims, Kashima and titanium nitrate-coated forks, a red cylinder head cover, and hands-on touches like special cylinder-head porting. Both the RWE and the CRF450R get suspension and engine setting changes for 2022, sharpening the best bike on the track even a little more. Ready to win? Because we’re ready to ride.

CRF110F

“The CRF110F is really fun to ride around at the farm, and to play around on with my mates.”

2022 Honda CRF110F: BIG THRILLS IN A SMALL PACKAGE.

Introducing the 2022 Honda CRF110F…

The industry’s top-selling dirt bike, the CRF110F continues Honda’s proud tradition of offering four-stroke trail machines that open the doors to off-road recreation for generations of new riders. Full-featured but sized perfectly for kids, this model has modern, clean-running Keihin fuel injection that makes it 50-state, year-round off-road legal, while the push-button electric start and clutch-less four-speed semi-automatic transmission keep the focus on having fun. Durable and requiring minimal maintenance, the CRF110F delivers smiles long after riding skills develop.

Every new trail you explore with your young rider is a chance to build lasting memories. The CRF110F is designed to keep the fun going, with big performance, a huge set of features, and new competition-worthy graphics. The durable single-cylinder engine and tough steel frame offer rock-solid reliability. It’s combined with a unique four-speed transmission with automatic clutch that allows riders to shift when they want, without stalling. Long suspension travel and a comfortably padded seat help extend how long they can ride. Because the further you travel with your group, the closer you’ll feel.

TRAIL125

“I like the Trail125, because it’s a lot like the old Trail 90 and Trail 110. In Australia they use the old bikes to deliver the mail on, and everyone likes them.”

2022 Honda Trail 125: EVERYONE’S FAVORITE TRAIL BIKE.

Introducing the 2022 Honda Trail 125…

Some songs are timeless classics. The same with motorcycles—especially when you’re talking about our Honda Trail125. It’s a modern riff on our classic Trail 90 and Trail 110 from decades ago. Except now it has a fuel-injected 125cc engine, disc brakes and a four-speed gearbox. Like the originals, it still features our world-famous no-clutch semi-automatic transmission, a frame with a low step-over height, and an integral luggage rack. There’s even front-wheel ABS and an electric starter! Best of all, it’s as much fun to ride as the originals too—maybe even more. So what are you waiting for? With a Honda Trail125, the world is yours to ride.

When it comes to fun, approachable, popular miniMOTO models, no manufacturer even comes close to Honda, and the Trail 125 is a prime example of one such machine that also pays tribute to the past. The model harkens back to a golden era of motorcycling when there was seemingly a CT model on the bumper rack of every motor home but, like Honda’s nostalgic Monkey and Super Cub, it incorporates the modern joys of practical design and hassle-free technology. Based on the urban-appropriate Super Cub, the Trail 125 has a number of rugged upgrades, making it ideal for casual trekking on- and off-road.

