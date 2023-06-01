Latvia Looms as MX2 Championship Challenge Builds

An exciting weekend awaits the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams as they enter the eighth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Kegums, Latvia, eager to carry the momentum from their recent victories in France.

After a thrilling return to form in France, the most recent Grand Prix winner Jeremy Seewer arrives confident and determined to keep momentum at the Latvian Grand Prix. He is currently fifth in the championship standings, just 20 points behind fourth, and will be looking to close that gap with another strong performance this weekend.

Glenn Coldenhoff has enjoyed a lot of success at Kegums throughout his career. The Zelta Zirgs circuit was the site of his first-ever premier class race and Grand Prix win back in 2015, and it was also the stage for a stunning Grand Prix win in 2020. Currently seventh in the Championship Standings, ‘The Hoff’ arrives in Latvia determined to get his season back on track. The ‘259’ never lines up for anything less than a podium finish, so that will be the goal this weekend.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team has been in great form this season, with its title protagonists Jago Geerts and Thibault Benistant, consistently fighting for race and Grand Prix victories. Of the 250 laps raced thus far in 2023, the YZ250FM has led more than half, which has resulted in the team celebrating eight podium finishes, eight race wins, six Grand Prix victories and five pole positions. And consequently, Yamaha leads the Manufacturer’s World Championship.

Geerts took the championship leader’s red plate at the opening round in Argentina and is yet to relinquish it. However, the Belgian star only leads by a single point after missing the most recent Grand Prix in France, and unfortunately, will not line up this weekend as he continues to recover from the wrist injury sustained in the MX2 Qualifying Race two weeks ago.

While it is inevitable the ‘93’ will surrender the championship lead for the first time this season, the team’s hope lies with the French Grand Prix winner Benistant.

Benistant’s recent victory in France has given him a boost of confidence, and he will be looking to carry that same winning momentum into the Latvian Grand Prix. The French rider has a good record in Latvia, having secured three of his most memorable EMX250 round wins at the venue in 2020. With the championship lead certain to switch hands this weekend, Benistant is one rider that is in with a shot. The ‘198’ is currently fourth in the championship standings, 4-points shy of third, and 16 from the lead.

Bolstering Yamaha’s presence in Latvia this weekend, the Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 and MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 teams will be back in action for the fifth round of the European Championship. Both teams are home to two of Latvian’s brightest young stars, Janis Reisulis, who leads the EMX125 Championship aboard his GYTR kitted YZ125, and his older brother Karlis Reisulis, who is currently enjoying a solid rookie season in the EMX250 category in sixth. Both riders will be looking to put on a show for their home crowd this weekend. As will Hutten Metaal’s Andrea Bonacorsi, who has had an immaculate season thus far in which he has won five races and has not finished outside the top-two in the overall ranks all year. ‘Bona’ leads the championship by 37-points.

Bonacorsi, K.Reisulis and Ivano van Erp will be aiming for podium success in the MX2 feeder class, EMX250, while J.Reisulis will be joined on the gate by teammate Julius Mikula, who will be lining up for the second time since his return from a pre-season injury.

Jeremy Seewer

5th MXGP Championship Standings, 243-points

“I raced the Dutch Masters on Monday just to test how my bike handles in race conditions on the hard sand to prepare for Latvia, so that was good. The GP win in France has given me a little boost of confidence, especially after a tough start to the year, but it has not changed my approach. I will enter Latvia the same as I do for every round. I have had mixed results in Latvia in the past, some podiums, some good battles, but I really like riding there. I enjoy the track, so I am confident going into this weekend where I hope to reach the podium.”

Glenn Coldenhoff

7th MXGP Championship Standings, 217-points

“During the weekend off I continued with my training plan and spent some time at home with my family. Going into Latvia, I look forward to it, but if I am honest, it’s not one of my favourite tracks. But the fact is, I seem to do well there most of the time. As always, the goal is to be back on the box again.”

Thibault Benistant

4th MX2 Championship Standings, 303-points

“I’m looking forward to Latvia and to be back in the sand. I really like this track. It has a lot of jumps and some fun bumps. I have good memories from there, I won three rounds in a row in EMX250 there in 2020. Winning the French GP has given me a little mental boost, and I am feeling good on the bike and within myself, and looking forward to Latvia.”