Geerts & Renaux Tie for Grand Prix Glory in Mantova

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s dynamic duo of Jago Geerts and Maxime Renaux tied on points for the overall victory at the 17th and penultimate round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Mantova, Italy. Both YZ250FM riders shared a win and a second-place finish to tie on 47-points. Geerts was awarded the Grand Prix victory as the winner of race two. Despite finishing on equal points as his teammate, the newly crowned MX2 World Champion, Renaux, celebrated his 13th podium of the season on the second step.

In dry and overcast conditions, the penultimate round started with the usual suspects at the top of the timesheets in Timed Practice. Geerts qualified in second position with a 1’54.158, edging his teammate, Renaux, who rounded out the top-three with a 1’54.481

After a positive qualifying session, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 duo got off to a flying start in the opening race. Renaux emerged from turn-two in second position and quickly made a pass for the lead as Geerts barged through on Tom Vialle to move up into third.

Proving why he is the worthy 2021 MX2 World Champion, Renaux got to the front and cruised to victory, leading all 18-laps for his ninth race win of the season. At the same time, Geerts strung together some impressive laps as he closed on Rene Hofer to challenge second position. With 9-minutes left on the clock, Geerts was gifted the place when Hofer fell on the sweeping turn after the finish line jump, and despite suffering from limited vision after his roll-off system broke, the 21-year-old Belgian was able to secure the spot.

Geerts powered his YZ250FM to another top-three start in race two and quickly put a pass on Hofer to complete the opening lap in second position. At the same time, Renaux had to make some brilliant passes after he was squeezed off the start and buried back in 10th.

By lap 7, Geerts railed a right-hand berm to perfection to steal the lead from Vialle, with Renaux following through a few turns later. From there, it was a battle of wits between the Yamaha stars as they duked it out for both race and Grand Prix glory.

At the flag, it was Geerts who took top honours despite a thrilling challenge from his teammate.

After celebrating a critical Grand Prix win, his third of the season, Geerts has clawed back vital championship points and is now within 7-points of Vialle in the fight for the silver medal.

Jago Geerts

MX2 Grand Prix of Lombardia Winner, 47-points

3rd MX2 World Championship Standings, 563-points

“I knew my speed was good already. I was there over the last few rounds but couldn’t quite make it happen. Today, I managed to do it. I am really happy to be back on the top step. It’s really important for the championship because I am in the fight for second place in the championship. I know it will be really tough, but we will be back on Wednesday and will do everything we can.”

Maxime Renaux

2nd MX2 Grand Prix of Lombardia, 47-points

MX2 World Champion, 689-points

“The first moto was really great! I started third and could make quick passes and in two corners I was first. I could ride my own race at the front, which was really nice. It was the opposite in the second race. I was buried outside of the top-10 I think, but I came back really good and got close to Jago (Geerts). I could have pushed a little bit more for the win, but he is fighting for second place in the championship, and I didn’t want to do anything risky, so I let him go, which was good enough for second overall, and good enough for today.”