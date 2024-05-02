Gnarly track greets riders at NGPC Fox Raceway

The fifth round of the NGPC series took the riders to Fox Raceway in Pala, CA. The track was one of the more gnarly ones on the calendar as the off-road section was very rocky and dusty. Dare DeMartile got off to a good start and was in second place before the offroad section of the track. He got passed halfway through the race and with all the dust he wasn’t able to gain the position back. However, Dare was still able to put his Factory 480 RR on the podium by finishing third. The result also has DeMartile in third place in the season-long points chase.
Results:
Dare DeMartile » 3rd Place » Pro Class
Factory 480 RR
“Great race, I got off to a second-place start. The track was very dusty and rocky. I positioned myself up in the front before the rocks and dust. Unfortunately, I got passed at the hour mark during the pit which put me in third place, but I charged hard to try and catch the leaders. I had to ride smart with all the dust. I finished in third place overall.”
