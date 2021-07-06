Imagine a motorcycle that has 212hp, 1000cc 4-cylinder with a screaming 13,000 rpm redline, >300km/h top speed in a feather light 410lb body… that’s Heart-stopping untamed beastly power to the max! Yes, it exists and yes MV Agusta will sell it to you. Designed for tarmac-burning take-offs. Its untamed power and its arrogant, irreverent appeal, make it totally irresistible. The inspiring principles of military fighters – power, maneuverability, extreme performance – come to life in the new MV Agusta Rush 2021.

Oh, but we are not done yet with the new 2021 MV Agusta models… meet the 2021 MV Agusta F3 Rosso… The F3 Rosso takes F3 characteristic features to the extreme. The F3 is the newest member of the ROSSO line. The all-in-one fairing, clip-on handlebars, and undeniable MV Agusta character, in a more accessible package. The new 2021 F3 adds that extra something to the ROSSO range. The ultimate in MV Agusta sports attitude has never been so accessible!

Check out all the the new 2021 MV Agusta models right here on Total Motorcycle… and you thought there were not more 2021 models to launch!

2021 MV Agusta Rush: BEAST MODE.

Introducing the 2021 MV Agusta Rush…

The history of MV Agusta has its roots in the pioneering aviation of the first decades of the last century. The world of aeronautics has inspired its stylistic choices on many occasions, as well as giving life to some memorable models. The F4 Veltro, a tribute to a WWII fighter of the Italian Air Force is an example, as is the Brutale Starfighter and another F4, the Frecce Tricolori dedicated to the Italian Air Force Aerobatic Team, and emblem of Italian spirit.

The inspiring principles of military fighters – power, manoeuvrability, extreme performance – come to life in the new MV Agusta Rush 2021.

Its military colouring recalls the typical colours of fighter jets, while air intakes and vents report the warning yellow messages placed in proximity of the turbines.

As much as one may be enchanted by observing their aerodynamic shapes, engineering solution and cutting-edge mechanics, fighter aircraft remain devoted to maximum fighting efficiency. This time, however, we can imagine that they are not dropping bombs but emotions. Like the MV Agusta Rush 2021, a catalyst of unique sensations, which transcends the physical to cross over into a dreamlike imagery whose boundaries appear blurred – ephemeral even.

The extreme scenery of the slopes of Etna, with its surreal colour contrasts, represent the ideal setting for portraying the Rush, whose material consistency is enhanced by the contrasts with the changing colours of the volcanic dust.

MV AGUSTA RUSH MY 21. THE MOST EXTREME NAKED OF ALL TIME

MV Agusta takes the ultra naked concept to an extreme with Rush. Created as a limited edition of just 300, this unique and exclusive bike raises the bar in terms of design and performance. Never has a naked boasted such an elevated style and finish. For 2021, Rush gets a number of updates that make it even sportier but also safer to use on the road. This bike is unrivalled on the market and comes with an equally exclusive kit to further heighten its performance and aesthetics.

FIT FOR THE STRIP

The design choices highlight the uniqueness of the idea behind the Rush, a bike meant for those who are not afraid to stand-out of the crowd with out-of-the-ordinary details, such as she lenticular rear-wheel, typical of acceleration races.

FEEL THE POWER OF SOUND

The inline-four-cylinder engine of the Brutale 1000RR, the result of an accurate development process, offers record power of 208 hp (153 kW) at 13000 rpm, that further increases to 212 hp (156 kW) in racetrack configuration. Torque stands at 116.5 Nm. The combustion chamber has been completely redesigned, drawing on Formula 1 technology.

CONCEPT OF RUSH

Rush 1000 represents the ultimate evolution in the world of the hyper naked. Designed for heart-stopping, tarmac-burning take offs, it possesses the irreverent appeal of drag racing.

It’s arrogant, untamed character offers unfiltered riding emotions yet with maximum safety provided by the most advanced electronics.

RUSH INSIGHTS

Featuring a 1000cc 4 cylinder engine, the Rush 1000 offers true Replica MotoGP performance with speeds of up to and beyond 300 km/h. Sharing the engine, chassis and electronics of the Brutale 1000 models, it has unique distinctive traits such as the signature tail pipes, the lights clusters, the rear frame and the passenger’s seat, which were specially designed for the Rush 1000.

2021 MV Agusta F3 Rosso: DEEP RED.

Introducing the 2021 MV Agusta F3 Rosso…

The F3 is the newest member of the ROSSO line. The all-in-one fairing, clip-on handlebars, and undeniable MV Agusta character, in a more accessible package. The new 2021 F3 adds that extra something to the ROSSO range. The ultimate in MV Agusta sports attitude has never been so accessible.

DESIGN. ROSSO EMOTIONS

The F3 Rosso takes F3 characteristic features to the extreme. Lines designed for performance but projected into the future. Style and performance that find their maximum expression in the contrast between the red superstructure and the completely black components.