Hertz Ride comes to Long Beach

Motorcycle rental and tour service Hertz Ride announces new location in Long Beach, Los Angeles

Hertz Ride, owned and operated by the longstanding franchisee of The Hertz Corporation, Hertz Portugal (Hipogest Group) announced the official opening of its location in Long Beach, Los Angeles, effective February 22.

The new location, at 2125 E. Spring Street Long Beach, will be Hertz Ride’s third store in the United States and outside Europe where the company already has a successful track record in six other countries. The Long Beach location holds great strategic significance for Hertz Ride because of its close proximity to LAX Airport, one of the world’s busiest airports, and Los Angeles big attractions.

“We are thrilled to bring Hertz Ride to Long Beach”, said Duarte Guedes, CEO of Hipogest Group and Hertz Portugal. “Our new location in Long Beach is the answer to two-wheeled enthusiasts willing to discover the scenic routes in sunny Southern California. We look forward to becoming a reference for the motorcycle community of Los Angeles and building our reputation for a premium service among both local riders and adventurer visitors” added Duarte Guedes.

As in Las Vegas and Riverside, California, Hertz Ride high-end motorcycles are now available for rent from the Long Beach location and include the latest BMW F750GS, BMW R1250 GS, BMW R1250 RT, BMW K1600 B, BMW K1600 A and BMW R NINE T Scrambler. All motorcycle models are fully-equipped with complete luggage system ensuring adventurers travel with total safety and comfort.

Customers seeking new experiences on two-wheels can also enjoy a selection of Hertz Ride’s professionally-guided ‘Tours of a Lifetime’ to discover the most USA’s most iconic routes, as it is example the ‘Grand California Tour’ starting and ending in Long Beach. All motorcycle tours are planned and guided by expert tour guides and include a motorcycle with complete luggage system, professional tour leader, 24/7 Roadside Assistance and accommodation in motorcycle friendly hotels with main meals included to ensure riders have a unique touring experience.