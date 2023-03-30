AMA Mototrials Championship Center Hill Florida at Promise Ranch

Alex Niederer EVO Factory 300 “On Saturday the day started well with a very competitive first loop of only 5 points. I was really happy with that. I had a few mishaps that cost me some points. I was pretty upset with this and went out on the third loop with a point to prove and ended up being able to pull off a 3-point loop and salvaged 5th place for the day. Not the ultimate result I was hoping for, but the best I could do. Sunday I felt strong in warmup and got off to a good start in sections one and two with two cleans. The second loop was significantly better when I halved my first loop score at only 18 points. After the first loop, I thought for sure I was completely out of the hunt for a top 5 but some hard work and gutsy rides did the job.”