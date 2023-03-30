AMA Mototrials Championship Center Hill Florida at Promise Ranch

The first two rounds of the Mototrials Championship were held in Center Hill, Florida at the Promise Ranch. The temperature soared into the high 90s on both days. In the pro class, Alex Niederer battled for a couple top-five finishes. Cole Cullins stepped up to Pro this year and is still learning what is needed to compete in the class. Jay Gregorowicz rode outstanding on Saturday en route to his first win in the Expert Class. Kevin Murphy had two solid days in the same class with back-to-back podium finishes. Mika Lonsdale rode his Evo Factory 125 to a couple of 2nd place finishes and Sherman Smith went 1st and 2nd in the first couple of rounds as well. A great start to the season for the Beta Trials team, on to Colorado for rounds 3 & 4.
Event Results
Alex Niederer
5th / 5th
Pro
Cole Cullins
7th / 7th
Pro
Jay Gregorowicz
1st / 8th
Expert
Kevin Murphy
3rd / 2nd
Expert
Mika Lonsdale
2nd / 2nd
Junior Expert
Sherman Smith III
1st / 2nd
Junior Expert Sportsman
Alex Niederer
EVO Factory 300
“On Saturday the day started well with a very competitive first loop of only 5 points. I was really happy with that. I had a few mishaps that cost me some points. I was pretty upset with this and went out on the third loop with a point to prove and ended up being able to pull off a 3-point loop and salvaged 5th place for the day. Not the ultimate result I was hoping for, but the best I could do. Sunday I felt strong in warmup and got off to a good start in sections one and two with two cleans. The second loop was significantly better when I halved my first loop score at only 18 points. After the first loop, I thought for sure I was completely out of the hunt for a top 5 but some hard work and gutsy rides did the job.”
Cole Cullins
EVO Factory 300
“My first rides in the Pro class went somewhat like expected. It’s a huge jump up and I have a lot to learn. I’m happy with many of the sections I was able to get through, yet disappointed in some of my mistakes that kept me from getting through others. With trials it’s easy to see what needs to be worked on and that work will start this week.”
Jay Gregorowicz
EVO Factory 300
“Coming straight from winter in Pennsylvania to the Florida heat was a definite challenge for me this weekend. Saturday went extremely well for me. The sections were very technical and I had a blast on my 2023 Factory 300 Evo. The first loop wasn’t bad at 15 pts but I managed to shave that down to a mere 5 pt second loop giving me a 22-point lead going into the final loop. It felt amazing to win the season opener and stand on the top of the podium. Unfortunately, the heat took its toll on me and I struggled to combat heat exhaustion on day two resulting in a less-than-satisfactory result. I’m looking forward to heading back home and getting some training in now that our snow is finally gone and coming out swinging at the next rounds in Colorado.”
Kevin Murphy
EVO Factory 250
“Going into Saturday I was very nervous but excited. I had some nerves that caused a 5 on the first section but after that, I felt great and rode where I knew I could. My first time riding Expert and pulling a 3rd place was better than most people thought I could. It was cool to show up and ride where I can be as a first-timer. The Beta always handled perfectly and I had no difficulty with the obstacles. Day 2 was even better. I went in with confidence and the drive to win. Sunday was significantly harder but my riding stepped up to maintain a similar amount of points. The Beta EVO Factory 250 had no issues with the very large obstacles presented and was able to propel me into 2nd place. 3rd and 2nd in my first-ever time riding expert is not too bad. Hopefully, I can keep improving and lock down a win for this season.”
Mika Lonsdale
EVO Factory 125
“The first two rounds of the NATC/AMA Trials National went really well. My Beta Evo Factory 125 was up for the job in the 90 degree heat, and I was able to grab a couple of 2nd places. I was even able to put a little daylight between myself and some of the Expert riders with over twice the displacement. I’m looking forward to Colorado for the first rounds of the West!”
Sherman Smith III
EVO Factory 125
“Rounds 1 & 2 of the NATC Mototrials Championship went well. Saturday was a good day, despite the Florida heat. My loop scores got better and better as the day went on, which gave me the win in the Junior Expert Sportsman class. I placed second overall on the Expert Sportsman line. Day two, the heat was getting to me, and an unexpected five resulted in some extra points. I tried not to let my extra points affect how I rode, thankfully I was able to still place second in my class and third overall on the line. My EVO Factory Beta 125 performed amazingly and delivered plenty of power to get me through the weekend.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Team Suzuki Press Office – January 13. Alex Martin: RM-Z250- 4th JGRMX/ Yoshimura/ Suzuki Racing’s Alex Martin rode strong inside The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri, at round two of the 2020 […]
Team Suzuki Press Office – October 30. The fifth weekend in October sees the final ESBK Spanish Superbike Championship round taking place at the Circuito de Jerez. JEG Racing Suzuki’s Naomichi Uramoto was strong yesterday […]
Munich. The season ends in the FIM Superbike World Championship 2020 this weekend (2nd to 4th October), when the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team will contest the seventh and penultimate race event of the year at […]